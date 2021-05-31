The Alumni Association of the National Institute,AANI has hailed the appointment of Hajiya Zaliha’u Ahmed, mni on her appointment as the Acting Executive Secretary,FCDA.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by AANI National Publicity Secretary,Brigadier General Sani K. Usman (rtd).

According to the AANI spokesman, “It is yet another plus for the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) as one of us, Hajiya (Mrs) Zaliha’u Ahmed, mni, a member of SEC 40, 2018, was recently appointed as Acting Executive Secretary of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA). This good news was conveyed to her through a formal letter dated 18th May 2021, and she has since resumed work.

He recalled that the journey to this enviable height started long ago, when Hajiya Zaliha’u Ahmed, mni, joined the service of FCDA in November 1986 as planning officer II and rose through the ranks. She served in the Urban Planning, Regional Planning, Development Control and Resettlement divisions of the FCDA.

She also served as a Zonal Manager, Abuja Municipal Area council, before she was appointed pioneer Executive Secretary FCT Urban and Regional Planning Tribunal in 2006. In 2016 she was transferred to the Urban and Regional planning Department of the FCDA as a Director, to ensure the development of the FCT in line with the provisions of the Master plan as a priority goal of this administration.

The new Acting Executive Secretary of the nations’s Federal Capital Development Authority is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, Member, Nigerian Environmental Society and a member of the National Institute (mni).

In a related development, the statement said, as a noted workaholic and in recognition of her outstanding performance, hard work and devotion to duty, she was yesterday, 29th May 2021, presented with the Most Outstanding Leadership Award by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) during the organisation’s 2020 staff recognition award ceremony held in Abuja.

The AANI National President, former Inspector General of Police MD Abubakar, CFR mni NPM, has since congratulated her. The statement enjoined members to rejoice heartily with and congratulate her also.

“May God Almighty grant her more wisdom and courage to discharge this onerous responsibility successfully, amen. Congratulations, Hajiya Zaliha’u Ahmed, mni,” the statement said.

