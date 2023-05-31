AANI congratulates George Nweke on appointment as Rivers Head of Service

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has congratulated Dr George C. Nweke on his appointment as the Head of Service of Rivers State.

A statement by the AANI National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) revealed that the National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI)

He stated,”The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire members of AANI, extends “our heartfelt congratulations to one of our outstanding members, Dr George C. Nweke mni FCA, SEC 40, 2018, a former Permanent Secretary Special Duties in Rivers State Civil Service, on his well-deserved appointment as the Head of Service of Rivers State by His Excellency Governor (Sir) Siminalayi Fubara earlier today. This appointment is a testament to your exceptional abilities, leadership qualities, and exemplary service to the nation.

“Your remarkable achievement is a source of great pride for all of us at AANI, as you have consistently demonstrated dedication, professionalism, and integrity throughout your distinguished career. Your unwavering commitment to public service and remarkable contributions to our beloved nation’s betterment and Rivers State have not gone unnoticed.”

According to Kukasheka, the AANI commended Dr Nweke’s exemplary work ethic, exceptional leadership skills, and unwavering commitment to excellence and the well-being of AANI members.

“We especially commend your exemplary work ethic, exceptional leadership skills, and unwavering commitment to excellence and the well-being of AANI members. In addition, we appreciate your outstanding leadership and commendable management of the recent flood disaster as Head of the Flood Relief Task Force in Rivers State, where you displayed exceptional competence and dedication in ensuring the safety and well-being of the affected communities.

“As the Head of Service, you now bear the responsibility of providing strategic leadership and guidance to the civil service of Rivers State. We are confident that under your capable leadership, the civil service will flourish, ensuring effective service delivery to the people of Rivers State. Your wealth of experience, extensive knowledge, and strong ethical values will undoubtedly enable you to excel in this new role and contribute to the overall development and progress of the state,”he stated.

Kukasheka added,”Dr Nweke mni, your appointment is a testament to the trust and confidence placed in your abilities and integrity. You will serve with distinction, bringing about positive change and transformation in the civil service. Your appointment is a personal achievement and a recognition of the immense talent within the AANI community.

“As you assume your new responsibilities, we offer direct support and encouragement. We assure you of our continued cooperation and collaboration in fostering the ideals of good governance, professionalism, and ethical leadership. AANI stands ready to help you with anything you need in carrying out your duties.

“Once again, congratulations on this well-deserved appointment, Dr Nweke mni. We are confident that you will excel in this new role and leave an indelible mark on the civil service of Rivers State. May your tenure be filled with success, fulfilment, and countless achievements. Amen.”