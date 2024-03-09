AANI condemns worsening security situation in Nigeria, calls for renewed efforts

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has called on the government to redouble effort to tackle the escalating spiral of killings and abductions in various geo-political regions of Nigeria.

The AANI National President, Emmanuel Okafor who said this in a statement on Saturday, stated that the abduction of over 200 schoolchildren in Kaduna State and other acts of violence across the nation, demand urgent attention from the government and security forces.

He said,”The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) expresses profound dismay and concern over the escalating spiral of killings and abductions in various geo-political regions of Nigeria, deeming the situation extremely worrisome and disturbing. The gravity of the security challenges in the northwest, northeast, north-central, and southeastern parts of the country is exemplified by the recent abductions, communal clashes, and tragic loss of lives.

“The recent incidents, including the abduction of over 200 schoolchildren in Kaduna State and other acts of violence across the nation, demand urgent attention from the government and security forces. AANI firmly believes that the current state of affairs necessitates a more comprehensive, whole-nation approach to address these pressing security issues bedeviling this nation.

“While commending the efforts of the government, military, and security forces, AANI acknowledges that more needs to be done and emphasizes the importance of adopting innovative strategies, tactics, and technology to effectively combat evolving threats. Therefore, AANI calls on governments at various levels to redouble their efforts and implement robust measures to safeguard the lives and properties of Nigerians and residents.”

Okafor added,”Furthermore, during the Association’s 2024 Annual General Meeting held on Saturday 2nd March 2024, at the Idris Abubakar’s Conference Hall at the National University Commission’s complex, a seminar with the theme “Security is a Collective Responsibility” was conducted. AANI advocates for a paradigm shift from the traditional all-society approach to a more inclusive whole-nation strategy to tackle the multifaceted security challenges facing the nation.

“AANI urges the government to consider and incorporate the perspectives of the Alumni Association in developing and implementing security measures. As an influential and proactive organization, AANI stands ready to collaborate with the government, traditional leaders, institutions, and other stakeholders to achieve lasting solutions to the security challenges facing the nation.”

The AANI President called for improved socio-economic conditions to address the root causes of unrest in the country.

“We also call for improved socio-economic conditions to address the root causes of unrest in the country and a whole-nation approach to security, emphasizing collaboration between the federal, and state governments, military, security forces, traditional leaders, and citizens.

“AANI prides and recognises the influence and expertise within its ranks, comprising credible, well-trained, and experienced patriotic Nigerians who attended the Senior Executive Course (SEC) at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru.

“The Alumni Association believes that its members, drawn from various spheres of endeavor, possess valuable insights and recommendations for policy formulation and implementation strategies that could enhance a better society in Nigeria.

“We reiterate our commendations of the ongoing efforts but stress the need for renewed strategies, tactics, and the use of technology.

“AANI also reiterates its sincere commitment to fostering a better society in Nigeria and pledging continuous partnerships with governments at all levels, as well as other organizations and individuals dedicated to a more secure and prosperous Nigeria,” he stated.