AANI collaborates with ICPC to fight graft in Nigeria

In a move to bolster the ongoing fight against the menace of corruption in Nigeria, the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), is engaged in a significant collaboration effort with the the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

This was made manifest Wednesday, when the leadership of AANI led by its National President, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni, paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of ICPC, Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu (SAN) in his office, where both parties expressed their unwavering commitment to combating corrupt practices that have plagued various sectors of the nation.

Speaking, the ICPC chairman welcomed the initiative, recognising the pivotal role organisations like AANI can play in augmenting the efforts of anti-corruption agencies in the country. He emphasised the imperative of collaboration, underscoring that the fight against corruption demands a collective endeavour.

Speaking, further, he highlighted the multifaceted nature of corruption’s challenges in Nigeria and reiterated the ICPC’s determination to confront them head-on. He also said that the Commission has outlined a strategic approach to fighting corruption in Nigeria, which focuses on preventive measures, intensive campaigns and meticulous audit reviews to identify and rectify systemic gaps susceptible to corrupt activities and practices.

In his remarks, Ambassador Emmanuel O. Okafor mni stated the association’s dedication to advocating for the implementation of research findings and recommendations derived from the Senior Executive Course (SEC) at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, since 1979.

He expressed concern over the lack of implementation of crucial anti-corruption measures, emphasising the urgency of concerted action.

The meeting concluded with both parties affirming their commitment to formalising their collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This pact is set to facilitate the exchange of expertise and resources, enabling more effective strategies in the fight against corruption. As AANI echoes its motto of striving “towards a better society,” this partnership marks a significant step forward in Nigeria’s quest for transparency, accountability, and integrity in governance.

Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni was accompanied on the visit by a former President of the association, Engineer Mohammed Gambo Umar mni, Turakin Bauchi, Mrs Olufunke Amos mni, Vice President of the association. Alhaji Abubakar Ismaila Isah mni, Secretary General, Comrade Issa Aremu mni, Director General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies and a former AANI Secretary General.

Others include Mrs Maryamu Laka Madami mni, Finacial Secretary, Dr (Mrs) Favour Ugwanyi mni, Social and Welfare Secretary, Dr Babatunde Kayode mni, Assistant Secretary General, Ambassador Christy Mbonu mni, and Alhaji Muhammad Nasir Ladan mni, the Director of Administration at the AANI National Secretariat.

By Chimezie Godfrey