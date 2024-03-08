AANI celebrates women on IWD

Th National President, Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) Ambassador Emmanuel Okafor has celebrated the extraordinary contribution of women to national development.

In a statement in commemoration of the International Women’s Day, Okafor eulogized the remarkable women of AANI.

He stated,”Dear Esteemed AANI Members, on behalf of the Executive Committee of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), and the entire family, I extend warm greetings to all our distinguished members, especially the extraordinary women who have played pivotal roles in shaping our association and contributing to national development in various spheres of endeavours in Nigeria.

“As we commemorate International Women’s Day today, it is with great pride and admiration that we eulogize the remarkable women of AANI. Your dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment have not only elevated our association but have also left an indelible mark on the broader landscape of Nigeria’s progress.

“Nigerian women, both within AANI and across the nation, stand as beacons of inspiration, demonstrating excellence in various fields. From academia to governance, business to healthcare, your contributions continue to positively impact our society. Today, we celebrate your achievements, acknowledge your struggles, and express our deepest gratitude for the transformative role you play in nation-building.

“As we reflect on the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, “Breaking the Bias,” let us renew our commitment to fostering an inclusive environment within AANI and beyond. Together, let us work towards dismantling barriers and creating opportunities for every member to thrive.”

H added,”To the women of AANI, Nigeria, and the world, I salute you for your resilience, intelligence, and unyielding spirit. May your influence continue to shape a brighter future for us all.

“Happy International Women’s Day!.”

By Chimezie Godfrey