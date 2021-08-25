AANI celebrates Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has congratulated His Eminence, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, CFR mni, Sultan of Sokoto who is also the Chairman of AANI Heritage Council, SEC 28, 2006, on his 65th birthday.

This was disclosed Wednesday in a statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka (rtd), mni

AANI National Publicity Secretary.



According to Kukasheka, “The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute,(AANI), former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar, CFR mni, on behalf of the Executive Committee and the entire AANI family, heartily rejoice with and congratulate His Eminence, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, CFR mni, Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of AANI Heritage Council, SEC 28, 2006, on his 65th birthday today.



“Your Eminence, the entire AANI family, wishes you a happy birthday celebration, many more pleasant returns and Allah’s continuous blessings,” the statement said.



