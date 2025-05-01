AANI Celebrates Prof. Mimiko on His Birthday

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has paid glowing tribute to one of its eminent members, Professor Nahzeem Oluwafemi Mimiko mni, as he marks his 65th birthday today, Thursday, May 1, 2025.

In a statement signed by AANI’s National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General S.K. Usman (rtd), and issued on behalf of the President, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni, the association hailed Professor Mimiko as a “quintessential gentleman, erudite scholar, and visionary leader” whose contributions to academia, governance, and national development remain unparalleled.

Professor Mimiko, a member of SEC 37, 2015 of the National Institute, and the JOMULAJA of Ondo Kingdom, was celebrated as not only a towering academic figure but a national asset. AANI described him as “an institution in human form,” lauding his extensive educational and professional journey which began with a BSc in Political Science and culminated in a PhD in International Relations from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. His global academic profile includes post-doctoral research at Brown University in the U.S. and the Academy of Korean Studies in Seoul, as well as fellowships and training at Harvard Kennedy School, among others.

With over 100 academic publications and six books to his name, Professor Mimiko’s scholarship on globalisation, governance, and democracy in Africa has garnered international acclaim. He has delivered keynote addresses on four continents, reinforcing his status as a global thought leader.

As Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University from 2010 to 2015, he was credited with transforming the institution into Nigeria’s top-rated state university, achieving an uninterrupted academic calendar, bolstering research, expanding infrastructure, and fostering community engagement.

AANI also highlighted Professor Mimiko’s enduring contributions to national policy and institutional development, including his impactful role as a delegate to the 2014 National Conference and as Chairman of AANI’s Education, Science, and Technology Committee.

His lifetime of service has earned him numerous accolades, including the U.S. Army Commander’s Public Service Award, Distinguished Public Service Award from the University of Texas at Austin, and the Africa and African Diaspora Excellent Leadership Award. He was most recently honoured with the chieftaincy title of JOMULAJA by the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom.

Beyond the classroom and conference hall, Professor Mimiko is known for his vibrant personal interests, ranging from public speaking and mentoring to photography, golfing, gardening, and playing the violin. He currently serves as a Senior Research Fellow at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, on sabbatical from Obafemi Awolowo University.

As he celebrates this milestone, AANI expressed its profound gratitude and admiration, praying that his new chapter brings continued impact across academia, policy, and global affairs.

“He epitomises the ideals of scholarship, leadership, and national service,” the association stated. “Today, we celebrate a titan of thought and patriot whose legacy continues to inspire generations.”