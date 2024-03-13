AANI celebrates Kayode Olagunju on his birthday

The National President, Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) Ambassador EO Okafor mni, has felicitated with retired Deputy Corps Marshal FRSC, Dr Kayode Olagunju, mni, as he celebrates his birthday anniversary.

According to a statement signed by Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni, AANI National Publicity Secretary, Olagunju is being celebrated “because of his total commitment to AANI and its ideals and whose journey through life has been marked by unwavering dedication to national development, particularly in the realm of road safety, traffic management and transport planning and administration”.

The AANI statement reads: “The National President, Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador EO Okafor mni, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire AANI family, heartily celebrate and congratulate one of our most outstanding members, an author and keen sportsman, retired Deputy Corps Marshal FRSC, Dr Kayode Olagunju, mni FCILT FCAI FABE FISPON, SEC 40, 2018, as he celebrates his birthday anniversary today.

“AANI is celebrating retired Deputy Corps Marshal FRSC, Dr Kayode Olagunju mni, because of his total commitment to AANI and its ideals and whose journey through life has been marked by unwavering dedication to national development, particularly in the realm of road safety, traffic management and transport planning and administration. Dr Olagunju’s contributions to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are not just noteworthy; they are the epitome of excellence. From his pioneering days as one of the Corps members who laid the foundation of the FRSC in 1988 to his illustrious career spanning over three decades, he has left an indelible mark on the landscape of public safety and transportation management.

“Armed with a wealth of knowledge acquired from prestigious institutions such as Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife and the University of Lagos, Kayode Olagunju’s expertise in transportion has been instrumental in shaping policies and strategies aimed at enhancing road safety and mobilty both domestically and internationally.

“Throughout his career in public service, particularly in the FRSC, he held various positions of authority, each marked by his trademark blend of professionalism, innovation, and integrity. From serving as Sector Commander in multiple states, Zonal Commanding Officer, Head of Departments and Units, to his role as Commandant of the FRSC Academy, Udi, Enugu State, and being in the top management of the Organization for several years, his leadership was characterized by a relentless pursuit of excellence and a commitment to service above self. He also handled special assignments such as development of National Transport Policy for Nigeria, member Federal Government Task Force on Trade Facilitation, Nigerian delegate to the World Trade Organization, Geneva on Nigerian trade policies.

“Beyond his official duties, the celebrant’s influence extended to the realms of academia, where he groomed the next generation of transportation and road safety practitioners as an adjunct lecturer. His dedication to knowledge transfer underscores his belief in the power of education as a catalyst for societal transformation.”

The statement further noted that in recognition of his outstanding service, Kayode Olagunju received numerous accolades and awards, including the Corps Marshal Merit Awards for Integrity, dedication and committed to service, the FRSC Road Safety Meritorious Award, and the Corps Marshal Award of Excellence. His contributions also garnered international acclaim, as evidenced by his involvement in global road safety initiatives and the representation of Nigeria on various international platforms such as West African Road Safety Organization, International Traffic Safety Data and Analysis Group, among others. Olagunju is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He is a Board Member of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport and a fellow of many Professional bodies.

“Yet, amidst his professional accomplishments, Dr Kayode Olagunju mni remains grounded by his commitment to family. Married to the esteemed broadcaster Seun Olagunju, their union is blessed with four children, a testament to his success not only in his career but also in nurturing meaningful relationships.

“As we celebrate the life and achievements of Deputy Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju mni, let us not only applaud his past successes but also draw inspiration from his legacy. May his dedication to service and passion for excellence continue to inspire us all to strive for greater heights in the pursuit of national development and public safety. We wish you God’s continuous blessings and many more pleasant returns.

“Happy birthday Figaro!”, AANI Concludes.