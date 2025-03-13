AANI Celebrates Kayode Olagunju on his 62nd birthday 

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has celebrated Retired Deputy Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.

By Chimezie Godfrey

This is contained in a statement signed by the AANI National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) on Thursday.

He stated,”The President Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador EO Okafor mni, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire AANI family, proudly celebrates an outstanding leader, an erudite scholar and a dedicated public servant, Retired Deputy Corps Marshal Kayode Olagunju, mni PhD FCILT FISPON FCAI FABE, SEC 40, 2018, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.

“AANI is celebrating this quintessential gentleman because his exemplary career in the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been marked by dedication to public safety, national development, and strategic policymaking. As a retired Deputy Corps Marshal, he played an important role in shaping Nigeria’s road safety landscape, implementing far-reaching reforms, and enhancing transport administration in this country. His over three decades of service have not only saved lives but also contributed immensely to national peace, security, and economic development.

“A man of profound intellect, Dr Olagunju mni, has distinguished himself as a scholar, researcher, and thought leader in transportation, logistics, and law enforcement. His literary contributions, including his evaluation of the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy, have provided invaluable insights into policy implementation and strategic governance. His mentorship of future leaders in academia and professional circles further cements his legacy as a nation-builder.”

Usman pointed out that beyond his professional and academic achievements, Dr. Olagunju’s commitment to AANI is truly commendable.

“As a proud member of Senior Executive Course 40, 2018, where he served as Social and Welfare Secretary, he has demonstrated unparalleled dedication to the ideals of the National Institute. His contributions to AANI’s mission of fostering national unity, policy advocacy, and leadership development towards a better society continue to inspire many.

“Therefore this special day of his life, AANI wishes Dr. Kayode Olagunju mni happy birthday, God’s continous blessings, lifelong service, intellectual brilliance, and unwavering patriotism. We wish him good health, continued success, and greater accomplishments in the years ahead.

“Congratulations and Happy Birthday, Dr. Kayode Olagunju,” he stated.