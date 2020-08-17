AANI celebrates IBB at 79

The Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI has felicitated with former with former President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, mni on his 79th birthday.

A statement made available to Newsdiaryonline by AANI President, IGP MD Abubakar(Rtd) mni celebrates the former president. AANI also paid glowing tributes to the sociopolitical and economic contributions of General Babangida to Nigeria.

AANI President particularly hailed the policies and strategies deployed during the regime of the former president towards a better society.

He prayed that God will grant the former president more fruitful years of service to humanity and Nigeria in particular.