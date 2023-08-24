AANI celebrates exemplary legacy of Sultan of Sokoto on his birthday

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has felicitated with his Eminence, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III on the occasion of his birthday anniversary.

This is contained in a statement issued by the AANI National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka (rtd), on Thursday made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Brig-Gen. Kukasheka said that the Sultan is a beacon of wisdom, a bridge-builder beyond boundaries and a paragon of virtue.

He said,”It is with great reverence that the National President of our esteemed association, the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador EO Okafor mni, along with the entire AANI family, join in the profound celebration and rejoicing with one of our outstanding members and an elder statesman, His Eminence, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III CFR mni, the Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman of AANI Heritage Council, SEC 28, 2006, on the occasion of his 66th birthday anniversary today.

“As the foremost traditional and religious leader in Nigeria who has consistently fostered peace and harmony across Nigeria’s diverse landscape and beyond, His Eminence Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III CFR mni is a beacon of wisdom, a bridge-builder beyond boundaries and a paragon of virtue.

“His enduring commitment to cultivating unity and understanding among communities inspires us all. In his esteemed capacity as the Chairman of the AANI Heritage Council, Sultan Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III’s visionary leadership has enriched our association.

“On this particular day, the AANI family extends heartfelt wishes for a joyous birthday celebration, anticipating many more years of your invaluable contributions to our society. May Allah’s blessings continue to grace your life journey, Your Eminence!.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

