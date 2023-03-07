AANI celebrates Chairman, FCT Chapter on her birthday

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has felicitated with its FCT Chapter Chairman, Doctor (Mrs) Omobolanle Rosemary Olowu, on her birthday anniversary celebration.

The National President of the Institute, former Inspector General of Police MD Abubakar, CFR NPOM mni announced the felicitation in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni.

Abubakar expressed profound gratitude to Mrs Olowu for her efforts and service to the country in the areas of medical and healthcare.

He equally extolled her sterling leadership and efforts of taking AANI FCT chapter to greater heights.

He stated,”The National President, Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), former Inspector General of Police MD Abubakar, CFR NPOM mni, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire members of AANI, heartily rejoice with and congratulate the Chairman, FCT Chairman, Doctor (Mrs) Omobolanle Rosemary Olowu, mni, Chairman, FCT Chapter on this auspicious occasion of her birthday anniversary celebration on Sunday.

“Our indefatigable Chairman, AANI wishes to express its profound gratitude to you for all your invaluable efforts and service to humanity especially in the areas medical and healthcare in our country.

“We are indeed very proud of you and appreciate your sterling leadership and efforts of taking AANI FCT chapter to greater heights. Doctor, we wish you a happy birthday and many more pleasant returns. May God continue to bless you with more wisdom and good health as you age gracefully Madam Chairman.”