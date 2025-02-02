AANI Celebrates Brig Gen Sani Usman Kukasheka on Birthday

The President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador Emmanuel O. Okafor mni, has extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the association’s esteemed member, Brig Gen (rtd) Sani Usman Kukasheka, mni, fnipr, SEC 40, 2018, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the organization and the country.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a statement issued on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire AANI family, Ambassador Okafor praised Brig Gen (rtd) Kukasheka for his exceptional leadership, professionalism, and dedication. “The former military officer is renowned for his expertise in public relations and security, particularly for his role as the Director of Army Public Relations and the spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, where he served with distinction until his voluntary retirement in 2019.

“Known for his exceptional communication skills and unwavering commitment to excellence, Brig Gen (rtd) Kukasheka has earned admiration both from his colleagues and the public. His legacy continues to inspire many in the Nigerian Army and beyond.

“As AANI’s Publicity Secretary, Brig Gen (rtd) Kukasheka has played a pivotal role in increasing the association’s visibility and strengthening its presence in the media. His strategic approach to public relations has been instrumental in amplifying the association’s impact.

“On this special occasion, the AANI family honors Brig Gen (rtd) Kukasheka’s tireless efforts, offering prayers for his continued success, good health, and many more years of service to his country and AANI,” he stated.

The association also expressed its gratitude for his ongoing dedication to the advancement of the institute and its members.