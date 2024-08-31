AANI celebrates Benneth Igwe on his promotion to Assistant Inspector General of Police

The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has congratulated Benneth Chinedum Igwe on his promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in the Nigeria Police Force.

By Chimezie Godfrey

This is contained in a statement signed by AANI National Publicity Secretary, Brig-Gen. SK Usman (rtd) mni made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

According to Gen. Usman, the AANI takes immense pride in AIG Igwe’s professionalism, outstanding service and unparalleled contributions to national security and public safety.

He stated,”The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador EO Okafor mni, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire AANI family, joyfully extends our most heartfelt congratulations to one of our most distinguished members, an exemplary law enforcement officer and a beacon of professionalism, Benneth Chinedum Igwe mni psc, SEC 45, 2023, on his well-deserved promotion to the esteemed rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in the Nigeria Police Force.

“AANI takes immense pride in celebrating this remarkable achievement, which is in recognition of your commitment, professionalism, outstanding service and unparalleled contributions to national security and public safety. For example, as the Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), you have demonstrated an exceptional capacity for leadership, decisiveness, and integrity in the face of complex challenges, making it safer and more secure.

“Your ability to navigate the intricacies of policing in the nation’s capital with such finesse has not only earned you this promotion but has also set a high standard for others to follow.

“Similarly, your service in all the other places you deployed in the course of your impeccable career has been marked by a resolute commitment to upholding the rule of law, ensuring the safety of citizens, and fostering a secure environment that is conducive to peace and development.”

Usman said the AANI commend the Police Service Commission for merit and recognizing AIG Igwe’s professionalism.

“We also commend the Police Service Commission (PSC), headed by one of our own, DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd) mni, for recognising merit, professionalism, and the exemplary service you have rendered to our nation thus far.

“AANI therefore view your promotion as a well-deserved acknowledgement of your tireless efforts, strategic acumen, and the positive impact you have made throughout your illustrious career and especially in the recent past. It is indeed gratifying to see that excellence and dedication continue to be rewarded within our nation’s police force.

“Therefore, as you step into this new and well-deserved rank, we at AANI assure you of our continued support and encouragement. We are confident that you will continue to lead with the same passion, integrity, and commitment that have defined your career thus far.

“We look forward to celebrating even greater milestones with you in the future as you continue to serve our nation with distinction,” he stated.

He added,”We are confident that your great wealth of experience, leadership and expertise will continue to help you in the discharge of your anticipated new role and make a significant impact on the nation.

“Once again, we offer our warmest congratulations to you, your family, and the Nigeria Police Force on this momentous achievement. May God continue to grant you abundant health, prosperity, and wisdom as you embrace your new responsibilities as Assistant Inspector General of Police in the Nigeria Police Force.

“Congratulations, Assistant Inspector General Benneth Chinedum Igwe mni psc.”