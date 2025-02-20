AANI, ASG to Host High-Level Dialogue on Governance Education in Africa

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), in collaboration with the African School of Governance (ASG) in Kigali, Rwanda, will convene a High-Level Strategic Dialogue on Governance Education in Africa.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), in collaboration with the African School of Governance (ASG) in Kigali, Rwanda, will convene a High-Level Strategic Dialogue on Governance Education in Africa.

Themed “Innovative Approaches to Governance Education and Leadership Transformation in Africa,” the event will take place on Friday, 21st February 2025, at 10:00 AM at Hall F, ML Agwai Block, Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) in Abuja.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd), mni, National Publicity Secretary of AANI, noted that Africa’s leadership challenges, coupled with weak institutions and ineffective policies, have prompted a critical dialogue on governance education.

Brig-Gen. Usman highlighted the urgency of governance education in shaping a new generation of African leaders. He stressed that for the continent to achieve its aspirations outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the development of transformational leaders committed to ethical governance is essential.

The event will bring together key stakeholders from across government, academia, civil society, and the media. Keynote speaker Professor Kingsley Moghalu, President of the African School of Governance, Kigali, will address the importance of governance education in leadership transformation, while the discussion panel will feature experts such as Comrade Issa Aremu, Director General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, Professor Oluwafemi Mimiko from Obafemi Awolowo University, and Barrister Kemi Olomola-Sijuwade, among others.

The dialogue will focus on governance and leadership education, innovative policy training methodologies, and strategies for strengthening governance reforms across Africa. It promises to be a significant contribution to Africa’s socio-political and economic development.

Members of the press are invited to attend and cover the event to help disseminate the crucial discourse surrounding leadership and governance education in Africa. For further inquiries, contact Alhaji Muhammad Nasir Ladan, Director of Administration, AANI, at +2348023025285.