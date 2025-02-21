AANI, ASG Partner to Promote Governance Education in Africa

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), in collaboration with the African School of Governance (ASG) from Kigali, Rwanda, have advocated for the promotion of Governance Education in Africa.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), in collaboration with the African School of Governance (ASG) from Kigali, Rwanda, have advocated for the promotion of Governance Education in Africa.

Delivering his welcome address during a pivotal dialogue on Governance Education in Africa organized by AANI in collaboration with ASG, Ambassador Emmanuel Okafor, mni, AANI President, declared the institute’s commitment to collaborations that drive national development in Nigeria.

He said,”As we gather here today, we acknowledge the significance of governance education in shaping the future of our continent. The African School of Governance, under the leadership of Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, shares AANI’s vision of promoting effective governance and leadership in Africa. The ASG’s mission to empower African leaders through innovative public policy education and research resonates deeply with AANI’s mission to champion inclusive and transformational governance.

“As an advocacy body, AANI is committed to providing a platform for meaningful discussions and collaborations that drive national development. Our membership comprises of distinguished individuals who have undergone rigorous training at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), and have gone on to occupy key positions in various sectors.”

Amb. Okafor noted that the dialogue presents a unique opportunity to share experiences, explore innovative solutions, and foster partnerships that promote good governance and leadership in Africa. “I am confident that our discussions will be enriched by the diverse perspectives and expertise represented here today.

“Before I conclude, I would like to express my gratitude to our partners, the African School of Governance, for their collaboration and opportunity for more enduring partnership. I also appreciate the efforts of our organizing committee, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the success of this event.

“As we engage in these discussions, let us explore innovative approaches to governance education that will drive sustainable development and transformative governance solutions for Africa,” he said.

In a compelling address, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, the inaugural President of the African School of Governance (ASG), outlined a vision for the future of governance education in Africa.

Highlighting the need for robust governance systems that ensure accountability, transparency, and citizen participation, he emphasized that governance is pivotal to achieving sustainable development and economic prosperity on the continent.

Professor Moghalu called for a more forward-thinking educational framework to equip future leaders with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of modern governance.

Addressing the current landscape, Moghalu acknowledged the strides made in governance education across Africa, pointing to the growing number of institutions offering relevant programs in political science and public administration.

However, he outlined several challenges, including limited access to quality education, outdated curricula, and a lack of practical experience for students. He added that political interference in educational institutions also posed a threat to the development of critical thinking and independent thought, crucial elements for fostering innovative governance solutions.

Moghalu presented a set of strategies aimed at enhancing governance education across Africa. He stressed the importance of expanding access to quality education, modernizing curricula, and promoting practical experiences through internships and fieldwork.

Additionally, Moghalu underscored the need for academic freedom to ensure that institutions remain independent and can offer an environment conducive to critical inquiry and innovation. According to him, these strategies aim to bridge the gap between theory and practice, preparing students to tackle the complex challenges of governance in the real world.

Looking ahead, Moghalu highlighted the transformative role of technology in governance education. “E-learning platforms, data-driven decision-making, and virtual reality simulations offer new opportunities to democratize access to education, allowing students from remote areas to benefit from cutting-edge learning tools.

“By embracing these technological innovations, the African School of Governance seeks to empower the next generation of leaders to address Africa’s unique governance challenges with homegrown solutions,” he said.

Moghalu’s vision of a future where governance education fosters resilience, adaptability, and forward-thinking approaches is essential to building a sustainable and prosperous future for the continent.