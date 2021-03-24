The Executive Committee of the Alumni Association National has approved the appointment of a Nine-member management team to steer the affairs of the newly formed AANI Multipurpose Cooperative Society.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman(rtd), mni, AANI National Publicity Secretary on Wednesday 24th March 2021.

According to Brigadier General Usman (rtd), the composition of the interim management team is as follows; Chief Kola Diya mni, Mallam Shehu Ladan mni, Alhaji Muhammad Sabiu Umar mni, Doctor Ifeanyi Okoye mni, Olu Kadiri mni, Hajiya Aisha Dankani mni, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba mni, Doctor M.K. Dikwa mni and Elizabeth Oyibo mni.



He said “their appointment was based on merit, integrity and their great wealth of experience and expertise on the management of such venture.”



Furthermore, he Usman disclosed that the team which will commence work effective from Thursday 25th March 2021, is expected to manage and invest all AANI Multipurpose Cooperative Society funds and make profit before the next Annual General Meeting of the Association.

Similarly, the statement said, “it is expected to be reporting to the AANI National Executive Committee (NEC, which will in turn report to AANI Congress.”



The new management team will however be presented before the AGM for confirmation and ratification, Usman said.





