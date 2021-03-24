AANI appoints Management Committee for Multipurpose Cooperative Society

The Executive Committee of the Alumni Association has approved the appointment of a Nine- management team to steer the affairs of the newly formed AANI Multipurpose Cooperative Society.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman(rtd), mni, AANI Publicity Secretary on Wednesday 24th March 2021.

According to Brigadier General Usman (rtd), the composition of the interim management team is as follows; Chief Kola Diya mni, Shehu Ladan mni, Alhaji Muhammad Sabiu Umar mni, Doctor Ifeanyi Okoye mni, Olu Kadiri mni, Hajiya Aisha Dankani mni, Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba mni, Doctor M.K. Dikwa mni and Elizabeth Oyibo mni.

He said “ appointment was based on merit, integrity and wealth of experience and expertise on the management of such venture.”


Furthermore, he Usman disclosed that the team which will commence work from Thursday 25th March 2021, is expected to manage and all AANI Multipurpose Cooperative Society funds and make profit before the next Annual General of the Association.

Similarly, the statement said, “it is expected to be reporting to the AANI Executive Committee (NEC, which will in turn report to AANI Congress.”


The management team will however be presented before the AGM for confirmation and ratification, Usman said.


