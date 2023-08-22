AANI, AANDEC join hands for stronger national voice

In an move described as unprecedented, the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), led by its National President, Ambassador EO Okafor mni, on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Association of National Defence College (AANDEC), Air Commodore Darlington Abdullahi (rtd), in his office at national headquarters of AANDEC, in Abuja.

With an unwavering commitment to collaboration, the AANI President articulated the purpose of the visit as one of establishing connections and understanding. Recognising the profound commonalities between AANI and AANDEC, he underscored the necessity to solidify this partnership, enabling them to harmonise their efforts towards matters of national significance, ultimately speaking as a unified voice on issues of mutual concern. A genuine appeal for continued support and collaboration echoed through his words, urging AANDEC’s active participation in upcoming AANI events.

In response, the President of AANDEC expressed heartfelt gratitude for AANI’s visit, highlighting the enduring relationship that both associations have nurtured. Emphasising the imperative to elevate and sustain this connection, he expounded on the history, objectives, and vision of AANDEC, underlining their shared commitment to national development.

Together, these two distinguished alumni associations have embarked on a transformative journey of cooperation, standing united to amplify their collective voice and contribute significantly to the nation’s progress.

Present at the occasion were some members of AANDEC’s National Executive Committee members, including Vice President Group Captain Peter Bilal (rtd), Navy Captain TJ Ayerite, National Secretary Brigadier General Ugwu Chima (rtd), Financial Secretary Air Vice Marshal Dalhat Ladan, Auditor Captain AC Udeagwu, Treasurer Commodore MA Wabi, and National Publicity Secretary.

Accompanying AANI President’s entourage were Alhaji Abubakar Ismail Isah mni, Secretary-General, Alhaji Samaila Umar Sifawa mni, National Treasurer, Dr Kayode Moses Babatunde mni, Assistant Secretary General, Dr (Mrs) Favour Ugwunayi mni, Mrs Maryamu Laka Madami mni, Financial Secretary, Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni, National Publicity Secretary, and Alhaji Nasir Ladan mni, Director of Administration at AANI National Secretariat.

The visit was further marked by the exchange of souvenirs, publications, and a group photograph.

