AAC governorship candidate, others defect to APC in Zamfara

By Ishaq Zaki

Rep, Aminu Jaji (APC-Zamfara) has received former Zamfara Governorship Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), in the 2023 election, Mallam Muhammad Kabir-Sani into the fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara chapter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kabir-Sani, defected along with members of the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State House of Assembly candidates’ Forum.

The decampees with their thousands of their followers joined the APC through the Jajiyya APC political movement under the leadership of Alhaji Isiyaka Ajiya-Anka.

They announced their defection to the APC with thousands of AAC and PDP members after a meeting with the lawmaker in his Gusau residence.

The former AAC governorship candidate said they decided to join APC under the Jaji Political Movement.

“We are convinced with the performance and good representation of Aminu Jaji considering various developmental achievements he had recorded in his constituency and Zamfara in general,” he said.

Also speaking, Ibrahim Labbo-Anka, the representative of the PDP state house of assembly candidates’ forum said they decided to join APC because it has remained the strongest political party in the state.

“We had fruitful discussions with mutual understanding with Hon. Aminu Jaji; so, we decided to join the APC, we will remain in the party for the development of our dear state, ” he said.

Receiving the decampees, Jaji, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Ecological Fund, commended them for joining the APC.

The federal lawmaker described the defectors’ action as a welcome development for the APC in the state and Nigeria in general.

He assured the decampees of fair treatment and good working relationships to enhance the capacity of the party in the state.

Jaji expressed confidence that the political experience and calibre of the defectors, especially their leaders would boost the strength of the Jajiyya movement and the entire APC family in the state.

“I urge you to remain with APC and feel free to contribute to the best of your capacity for the development of the APC,” the lawmaker said.

Earlier, the State Chairman, APC-Jajiyya movement, Alhaji Isiyaka Ajiya-Anka, described the movement as strongest political group having active structure across the 14 local government areas of the state.

Ajiya-Anka promised that all the decampees would be engaged in the party’s activities without any discrimination.

He urged them to remain committed to the development of the party by promoting unity, peace and stability in the APC. (NAN)