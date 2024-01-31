AA to hold Edo guber primaries on Feb. 24

The Action Alliance (AA) has scheduled Feb. 24 for the conduct of its primaries for the Edo Governorship election.

The AA National Secretary, Mr James Vernimbe said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Vernimbe said that the sales of expression of Interest and nomination forms would take place from Feb. 2 to Feb 17.

“Screenings would take place on Feb. 18 and Feb. 19, while appeals will hold on Feb.20 and the party primary, holding on the 24.

“The cost of expression of Interest form is N5 million and nomination form, N25 million totalling N30 million

“All youths and women not above 35years shall pay only 50 per cent of the cost of intents and nomination forms.

“The intent and nomination forms for Person with Disabilities (PWDs) is free of charge, ” he said.

Vernimbe, however, said that PWDs governorship aspirants would pay an administrative charge of N5 million. (NAN)

By Diana Omueza

