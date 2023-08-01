AA tasks FG on palliatives disbursements

By Diana Omueza

The Action Alliance (AA) has called for an independent taskforce to monitor the implementation of the Federal Government proposed palliatives for Nigerians to prevent mismanagement and funds diversion.

Mr James Vernimbe, the National Secretary of the party, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.



“It is pertinent that we have an independent taskforce to monitor government’s financial plans, especially on funds approved primarily to provide succor and cushion the sufferings of the masses.

“We have been hearing of their plans, what we want to see are the executions and Implementations because we are tired of hearing only what they want to do.



“No doubt the president’s plans are good, but Implementation is what matters and establishment of an independent taskforce will help to checkmate this projects execution.



“The government has said it has saved over one trillion naira in the past two months following the removal of subsidy on petrol, so alot of figures should be increased in the palliatives measures,” he said.

He added: “The 3,000 units of 20-seater CNG-buses to be provided is not enough and should be increase to about 10,000 buses and the planned N8,000 palliatives for 12million households should also be increased.”

Vernimbe said that the taskforce would be responsible for monitoring and reporting the authenticity and genuity of the transportation companies to be assigned with managing the subsidised transportation projects.

He adviced the government to consider manufacturing the CNG-fueled buses within the country to encourage local manufacturers and also boost the nations economy.

He said that the government must strive to ensure that funds remained and was being circulated within the country to stabilise the local industries.

Vernimbe also said that the taskforce would monitor the disbursements of the other palliatives such as the cash and fertilizers ment for the poorest households and farmers across the country.

He said that in the absence of an independent monitoring and auditing taskforce, history may be repeated in the poor disbursements and total mismanagements of the entire subsidy removal palliatives funds leaving Nigerians in untold hardships. (NAN)

