AA lauds Tinubu’s cutting down of entourage

The Action Alliance (AA) has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s cutting down of entourage, for local and international trips, thereby slashing cost of governance.

Mr James Vernimbe, the AA National Secretary, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Vernimbe said that the action was long overdue and laudable.

“This is a good step in the right direction of cutting the cost of governance, especially in the face of economic hardship being faced by the Nigerian masses.

“The reduction by 60 per cent is laudable and there is still room for more reduction to be made, but we must commend him for taking this bold step.



“We believe that this will save the country some funds that can be utilized for better purposes,’’ he said.

He said that the government also needed to review the budgetary allocations to certain government offices to further cut down government’s spending.

Tinubu had on Tuesday directed a massive cut in the number of officials on the entourage of government functionaries travelling within or outside the country.

For trips within the country, the president shall have an entourage of not more than 25 officials.

When on foreign trips, the number of accompanying officials shall not be more than 20 persons.

For the vice-president, he shall have not more than five officials accompanying him on foreign trips.

On trips within the country, the vice-president shall have an entourage of not more than 15 officials,

The First Lady and the wife of the vice-president shall also not have more than five officials on their entourage when travelling outside the country.

The two wives shall have a maximum of 10 accompanying officials each when they travel within the country.

For ministers, they shall have only four accompanying officials when travelling, while heads of agencies shall have two.

The president’s media aide, Mr Ajuri Ngelale, told newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja that the decision aimed at reducing massive bills accruing from official trips of principal officers of government.

He added that security outfits within states shall be the security masterminds for visiting officials.

“The reduction in the size of entourages will bring total sanity and prudence to the management of the commonwealth of our people.

“The president is insistent that the notion of government wastage, excessive recurrent expenditure is over,’’ he said

Ngelale added that officials would no longer be allowed to conduct government affairs in a way different from what the latter was asking Nigerians to do by way of prudence and cost management.(NAN)

By Diana Omueza

