AA hopeful of winning Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa guber polls

By Diana Omueza

The Action Alliance (AA) says it is hopeful of winning the Nov. 11 governorship election in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa, because its candidates are the best and most suitable for the poll.

Mr James Vernimbe, the AA National Secretary, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

Vernimbe said that the party’s candidates stood better chances of emerging winners at the polls.

“Look at this way, the truth of the matter is that AA is the only option right now in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa based on what is on ground.

“In Kogi our candidate is the only person amongst the top contenders that has not been attacked by any group of persons in the state and he has no scandal to his name.

“That is why he has been moving from one local government to the other and from one village to the other.

“Right now, he is the most acceptable candidate in the state and even just yesterday he was at Ankpa local government where some top officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) resigned their membership,’’ he said.

Vernimbe added: “These are signs of victory and we are confidence in his vision and his mission for the people of Kogi and we anticipate success at the end.”

He said that although the party was yet to officially launch its campaign in the three states, the campaigns had started informally and the party was gaining more popularity on daily basis.

‘’It is barely one month to the election and any moment from now, we would lauch the campaign in the three states.

“But work is being done by the candidates in the states to build public trust and garner the needed supports,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

