The Action Alliance (AA) says it is considering an alliance with a major party, towards making impact at the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship poll.

Mr Kenneth Udeze, AA National Chairman, said this in a statement signed by Mr James Vernimbe, National Secretary of the party on Thursday in Abuja.



Udeze said that it had become pertinent for the party to form alliance with another party and its candidate owing to the limited time it had for preparation.

According to him, due to time limit, we might consider an alliance with a credible candidate for Anambra, or we shall do it alone.

“In 2019 general election, we were able to obtain not less than 10 legislative seats which made history in the party.

“Now we are targeting obtaining at least five state governorship positions which would be possible either on our own or by an alliance with credible candidates from other parties.

“And we are ready to start with Anambra because it is one of the states where we have strong presence,” he said.



Udeze reiterated the need for peace and unity in the party in order to achieve its target of winning no fewer than five governorship seats across the country in 2023.

He said that the party would commence data capturing of its members and ward executives in polling units across the country for proper documentation.

“Thereafter, we shall go after mass mobilisation activities because we are the masses party and the concept behind the exercise is to help us connect with the masses, share information, opportunities, assistance and collective emancipation of the nation.



“We are also making arrangements, to set up foreign chapters of our party, anchoring the leadership to individual who are known as rallying points in these foreign nations of the world.

“We will also engage with our various media platforms to give our vision the required attention and projection in the media and public space,” he said.(NAN)

