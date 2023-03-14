AA calls for unity, calm in party

By Diana Omueza

The Action Alliance (AA) has called for unity and calmness following another court case filed by Adekunle Rufai, the factional national chairman of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rufai had challenged the FCT high court judgment that recognised Mr Kenneth Udeze led-National Executives of the party.

This is contained in a statement by Mr James Vernimbe, AA National Secretary on Tuesday in Abuja.

NAN also reports that on March 6, the Court presided over by Justice Binta Nyako, dismissed the suit filed by Rufai to uphold Udeze led National Executive.

In the judgment, Nyako dismissed the claims of Rufai and described his action as an abuse of court process and forum shopping.

According to him, the court of Appeal Abuja division on Monday adjourned the case to June 26, for hearing of an appeal filed by Rufai.

“The case is challenging the FCT High court judgment that recognises Udeze led National Executive of AA.

“With the proceeding, all Action Alliance faithful across Nigeria and beyond should remain calm, peaceful and united.

“We urge all members to have faith in the Udeze led National Executive of the party for effective service delivery to all the members,” he said.

Vernimbe said that the party was repositioning itself at the state level for the March 18 Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections.(NAN)