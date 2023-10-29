A Tribute to a Wise and Gracious King: Ado Ibrahim, Ohinoyi of Ebiraland

By Musa Adeku Ibrahim

A Tribute to a Wise and Gracious King – His Royal Majesty, Dr. AbdulRahaman Ado Ibrahim, the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland

In the annals of history, there are figures who leave an indelible mark on our hearts and minds. Today, we pay our respects and bid farewell to a monarch whose life was a testament to wisdom, longevity, and unwavering dedication to this people.

Our departed Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, who reigned for several remarkable years, was more than just a ruler. He was a beacon of stability, a guardian of tradition, and a source of inspiration for generations. His enduring reign served as a guiding light for his subjects.

As we reflect on his life, we remember a monarch who approached every challenge with a serene grace that stemmed from decades of experience. He navigated the complex waters of leadership in Ebiraland with a steady hand and unwavering commitment to the welfare of his subjects.

His wisdom, earned through the passage of time, was a source of counsel to leaders both near and far. His dedication to justice, fairness, and the prosperity of his kingdom was evident in the prosperity and well-being of his people. His legacy will endure, not merely as the ruler of a realm, but as a symbol of endurance and the timeless values of integrity, service, and love for one’s people. His life was a testament to the profound impact one person can have on the lives of many.

As we say our final goodbyes, let us remember the lessons he imparted through the years; lessons of perseverance, humility, and the unwavering commitment to a life of service.

His memory will remain an eternal source of inspiration for those who follow in his footsteps.

We are forever grateful for the wisdom and grace he shared with us during his long and noble reign.

May Allah in His infinite mercy forgive his shortcomings and grant him exulted paradise.

Professor Musa Adeku Ibrahim

Federal University Lokoja

