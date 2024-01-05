‘A Tribe Called Judah’ becomes Nollywood’s 1st film to gross N1bn

Funke Akindele’s blockbuster, ‘A Tribe called Judah’, has broken box office record within 21 days of its release in cinemas to become first Nollywood film to gross One Billion Naira.

Ace Nollywood actress and producer of the movie, Funke Akindele, made this known on her Instagram page as she shared the One Billion Naira feat flier.

She wrote: “Thank You LORD!!!, Thank NIGERIA!!Thank you GHANA!!”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the movie which hit cinemas on December 15,2023 has continued to break records, becoming the first to gross over N 133 million in its opening weekend.

It became the highest grossing Nollywood film for the year 2023 after grossing over N 613 million within first 14 days of its release.

The film earlier made history on January 2, as it emerged the highest grossing Nollywood film ever with a reported N854 million at the box office within 18 days in cinemas.

This feat has surpassed Akindele’s previous films ‘Battle on Buka Street’ (N668.4 million), and ’ Omo Ghetto’ (N636.1 million) which now currently sits as the second and third highest grossing film in the Nigerian box office respectively.

NAN reports that a ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ is directed by Adeoluwa Owu, popularly known as Captain Degzy and is distributed by FilmOne Entertainment.

The star-studded movie featured seasoned actors including Nse Ikpe Etim, Funke Akindele, Timini Egbuson, Ebelle Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Genoveva Umeh, and Nosa Rex, among others.

Other cast include Boma Akpore, Ebele Okaro-Onyiuke, Etinosa Idemudia, Fathia Balogun, Jide Achufusi, Olayode Juliana, Olumide Oworu, Paschaline Alex, Tobi Makinde, Uzor Arukwe and Yvonne Jegede.

According to Akindele, the plot of ‘A Tribe called Judah,’ revolves around a woman called Jedidah Judah, who has five sons from five different men, all belonging to different tribes.

She said: “The story is so dear to my heart and it has a part of my late mum in it, and it represents the struggles faced by many single parents and mothers in society.”

According to her, the movie is currently showing in cinemas in Ghana and the United Kingdom.(NAN)

By Joshua Olomu

