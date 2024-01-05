Friday, January 5, 2024
‘A Tribe Called Judah’ becomes Nollywood’s 1st film to gross N1bn

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
Funke Akindele’s blockbuster, ‘A Tribe called Judah’, has broken box office record  within 21 days of its release in cinemas to become first Nollywood film to gross One Billion Naira.

Ace Nollywood actress and producer of the movie, Funke Akindele, made this known on her Instagram page as she shared the One Billion Naira feat flier.

She wrote:  “Thank You LORD!!!, Thank NIGERIA!!Thank you GHANA!!”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the movie which hit cinemas on December 15,2023   has  continued to break records, becoming  the first to gross over N 133 million in its  opening  weekend.

It became the highest grossing Nollywood film for the year 2023 after grossing over  N 613 million within  first  14 days of its release.

The film earlier made history on January 2, as it emerged the highest grossing Nollywood film ever with a reported N854 million at the box office within 18 days in cinemas.

This  feat  has  surpassed  Akindele’s previous films ‘Battle on Buka Street’ (N668.4 million), and ’ Omo Ghetto’ (N636.1 million) which now currently sits as the second and third highest grossing film in the Nigerian box office respectively.

NAN reports that a ‘A Tribe Called Judah’  is directed by Adeoluwa Owu, popularly known as Captain Degzy and is  distributed by FilmOne Entertainment.

The star-studded  movie featured  seasoned actors   including Nse Ikpe Etim,  Funke Akindele, Timini Egbuson, Ebelle Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Genoveva  Umeh, and  Nosa Rex, among others.

Other cast include  Boma Akpore, Ebele Okaro-Onyiuke, Etinosa Idemudia, Fathia Balogun, Jide  Achufusi, Olayode Juliana, Olumide Oworu, Paschaline Alex, Tobi Makinde, Uzor Arukwe and  Yvonne Jegede.

According to Akindele, the plot of ‘A Tribe called Judah,’ revolves around a woman called Jedidah Judah, who has five sons from five different men, all belonging to different tribes.

She said: “The story is so dear to my heart and  it has a part of my late mum in it, and it represents the struggles faced by many single parents and mothers in society.”

According to her, the movie is currently showing in cinemas in Ghana and the United Kingdom.(NAN)

