The first in the series of Intellectual Leadership Platform, ILP held on Saturday March 27, was a resounding success.

This we know would not have been possible without your support and contributions.



On behalf of WANGO and Trans Atlantic Centre, I convey a special thank you to all the participants. In particular, we thank the speakers, Mrs. Lami Onayi Ahmed, Lift Up Care Foundation, Dr. Uche Igwe, Visiting Fellow, London School of Economics and Barr. Clifford Thomas, Human Rights Activist and former Civil Liberty Organization, CLO Director.



We also specifically convey our appreciation to Dr. Taj Hamad, Chair of WANGO Board from New York for his time and support, as well as other such CSO activists like Willy Lukanga from DRC, Wasiundi from Tanzania.

And for those that joined us from many parts of the country, we say a big thank you to Alh. Abubakar Imam of Proudly Anebira Group, Dr. Abdulrahman Okino, and Latifah Isah. Others are Adama Doumbia, Ozioma Chuba, Jude Anslem and many more.



We sincerely appreciate our partners, Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa, IGLSA, Ebira Unity TV, EUTv and WANGO headquarters in New York for their support.



The next edition, which is the second series in the three parts will concentrate on the private sector, that is the business environment, and it is scheduled to take place sometimes in June this year.

