A Tale of Two Responses: Fear and Faith in the Face of Adversity, By Isaac Megbolugbe

Introduction: Fear or Faith

(February 22, 2025) In the midst of life’s turbulent storms, two responses emerge: fear and faith. The biblical account of Peter’s attempt to walk on water towards Jesus provides a poignant illustration of the former, while the lyrics of Lauren Daigle’s “Peace Be Still” offer a powerful contrast, showcasing the latter.

Peter, fueled by enthusiasm and a desire to obey Jesus’ call, steps out of the boat and onto the water. However, as he begins to walk, his focus shifts from Jesus to the wind and waves. He makes assumptions about the wind’s power based on the roar of the waves, and fear takes hold. Despite Jesus’ presence and assurance, Peter’s fear causes him to sink.

In stark contrast, the lyrics of “Peace Be Still” declare a resolute trust in Jesus’ voice and presence. The song’s narrator chooses to be still, focusing on Jesus’ words rather than the turmoil surrounding them. With unwavering faith, they declare, “I’m not gonna be afraid / ‘Cause these waves are only waves.” The storms of life, though intense, are not allowed to dictate their response.

The contrast between Peter’s fear and the faith declared in “Peace Be Still” is striking. Peter’s fear was rooted in his focus on the circumstances, while the song’s narrator fixes their eyes on Jesus. The former allowed the wind and waves to dictate their response, while the latter chooses to trust the voice that speaks, even when eyes cannot see.

This narrative serves as a powerful reminder that our responses to life’s challenges are often a choice. We can allow fear to take hold, or we can choose to trust in Jesus’ presence and voice. As the song so eloquently declares, “You are greater than its roar.” May we, like the narrator, learn to be still, focus on Jesus, and declare with unwavering faith, “Peace be still.”

The Consequences of Fear and Faith

Peter’s fear, though understandable, had severe consequences. He began to sink, and Jesus had to intervene to save him. The experience left Peter shaken, a stark reminder of the dangers of fear and doubt.

In contrast, the faith declared in “Peace Be Still” yields a vastly different outcome. The narrator’s trust in Jesus’ voice and presence brings peace, calm, and assurance. The storms of life may rage on, but the narrator remains steadfast, unmoved by the turmoil.

A Lesson in Focus and Fixation

The contrast between Peter’s fear and the faith of “Peace Be Still” offers a valuable lesson in focus and fixation. Peter’s gaze shifted from Jesus to the wind and waves, allowing fear to take hold. The narrator of “Peace Be Still,” however, fixes their eyes on Jesus, trusting in His presence and voice.

This lesson is timely and timeless. In the midst of life’s storms, our focus and fixation can mean the difference between fear and faith, sinkage and stability. May we, like the narrator of “Peace Be Still,” learn to fix our eyes on Jesus, trusting in His presence and voice, even when the winds of adversity howl around us.

A Call to Courage and Trust

The story of Peter’s fear and the faith of “Peace Be Still” serves as a call to courage and trust. It reminds us that, though fear is natural, it is not inevitable. We can choose to trust in Jesus’ presence and voice, even when circumstances seem daunting.

May we, like the narrator of “Peace Be Still,” declare with unwavering faith, “I’m not gonna be afraid / ‘Cause these waves are only waves.” May we learn to be still, focus on Jesus, and trust in His presence and voice, no matter what storms may rage around us.

A Study in Contrasts: Peter and the Psalmist

The contrast between Peter’s fear and the faith of “Peace Be Still” is reminiscent of another biblical narrative: the Psalmist’s declaration of trust in Psalm 46. The Psalmist writes, “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea” (Psalm 46:1-2).

Like the narrator of “Peace Be Still,” the Psalmist chooses to focus on God’s presence and strength, rather than the turmoil surrounding them. This declaration of trust is a powerful antidote to fear, offering a sense of calm and assurance in the midst of chaos.

The Power of Perspective

The contrast between Peter’s fear and the faith of “Peace Be Still” highlights the importance of perspective in shaping our responses to life’s challenges. Peter’s focus on the wind and waves led to fear and sinkage, while the narrator’s focus on Jesus’ presence and voice yielded peace and stability.

This lesson is timely and timeless. In the midst of life’s storms, our perspective can mean the difference between fear and faith, sinkage and stability. May we, like the narrator of “Peace Be Still,” learn to fix our eyes on Jesus, trusting in His presence and voice, even when the winds of adversity howl around us.

A Call to Courageous Trust

The story of Peter’s fear and the faith of “Peace Be Still” serves as a call to courageous trust. It reminds us that, though fear is natural, it is not inevitable. We can choose to trust in Jesus’ presence and voice, even when circumstances seem daunting.

May we, like the narrator of “Peace Be Still,” declare with unwavering faith, “I’m not gonna be afraid / ‘Cause these waves are only waves.” May we learn to be still, focus on Jesus, and trust in His presence and voice, no matter what storms may rage around us.

Isaac Megbolugbe, Director of GIVA Ministries International, 2024 Marquis Organization’s Class of Top Executives in the United States of America and a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He is resident in the United States of America.