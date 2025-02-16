A Peaceful State of Mind and Heart with the Lord

By Isaac Megbolugbe

(February 16, 2025) As believers, we are called to live a life of peace, a peace that surpasses understanding and circumstance. In Colossians 3:15, Paul reminds us that the peace of God is to rule in our hearts, a peace that is rooted in our relationship with Him. However, in a world that offers a counterfeit peace based on compromise, deceit, and self-deception, it’s essential to understand the true nature of peace and how to cultivate it in our lives.

The Peace of God vs. the Peace of the World

The peace of God is not the same as the peace offered by the world. The world’s peace is often based on external circumstances, such as wealth, status, or relationships. However, this type of peace is fleeting and can be taken away in an instant. In contrast, the peace of God is rooted in our relationship with Him and is not dependent on external circumstances.

As Paul writes in Romans 14:17, “For the Kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost” (KJV). True peace is not found in material possessions or external sources but in a right relationship with God.

The Importance of Prioritizing Peace with God

In today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to get caught up in the pursuit of success, wealth, and status. However, if we prioritize these things over our relationship with God, we will ultimately lose our peace. As the Bible reminds us, “You cannot have peace with people until you attain peace with God” (emphasis added).

No position, possession, or relationship is worthwhile if we don’t have peace with God. In fact, the Bible warns us that prioritizing these things over our relationship with God is a form of idolatry that God will not bless.

Cultivating Peace with God

So, how can we cultivate peace with God? Here are a few practical steps:

1. Seek God first: Prioritize your relationship with God above all else. Spend time in prayer, reading His Word, and seeking His guidance.

2. Let go of idols: Identify areas in your life where you may be prioritizing other things over your relationship with God. Let go of these idols and seek to put God first.

3. Trust in God’s sovereignty: Remember that God is sovereign and in control. Trust in His goodness and provision, even when circumstances seem uncertain.

4. Practice gratitude: Focus on the things you are thankful for, rather than dwelling on worries or fears.

Conclusion

A peaceful state of mind and heart with the Lord is the key to living a life of joy, righteousness, and peace. By prioritizing our relationship with God and seeking to cultivate peace with Him, we can experience the peace that surpasses understanding, even in the midst of challenging circumstances. Remember, no position, possession, or relationship is worthwhile if we don’t have peace with God. Seek Him first, and experience the peace that only He can provide. Source: Giva