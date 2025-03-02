A note of gratitude to compatriots, By Is’haq Modibbo Kawu

On February 13th, 2025, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja dismissed the three-count charge against me in a case that ran for six years from 2019.

I was then discharged and acquitted in the said case.

From the moment that the judgment was issued I have been inundated with calls and messages from acquaintances, associates, compatriots, friends, family, professional colleagues, sympathizers, and sundry individuals from all over the world.

I kept sleepless nights endeavouring to reply messages or return calls.

Many of the messages of support came from several distinguished compatriots on various social media platforms like this one.

I discovered that it was becoming almost impossible to reply to each and every call or message.

I was truly humbled by the incredible outpouring of happiness and support from everyone and I want to express my profound gratitude to you all.

As we commence this holy month of Ramadan, my prayer is to Allah to reward our devotion and sacrifices in the holy month and beyond. Aamin.

Thank you very much for your brotherly/sisterly acts of kindness.

My best wishes today and always.

Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, PhD.; FNGE.

Ilorin, Saturday, March 1st, 2025.