A million APC members to welcome Tinubu in Zamfara – PCC Coordinator

By Ishaq Zaki

No fewer than one million members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will be mobilised to welcome party’s Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to Zamfara on Saturday, Jan. 28.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Tuesday by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Yusuf Idris.

“The Zamfara branch of the APC Presidential Campaign Council has issued appointment letters to over 2,000 top party leaders drawn from all 14 local government areas of the state to promote the candidature of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the state.

“The letters were issued to all the committee members, who were drawn from various interest groups and organisations by the coordinator of the PCC in Zamfara State, Senator Kabiru Marafa.

“The issuance of the letters was a prelude to Tinubu’s campaign rally in the state, scheduled for Saturday,° Idris said.

He noted that the 2,000 contact persons were carefully selected to take the message of Tinubu and APC to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

He assured them that the reward system of APC is guaranteed after the hopeful inauguration of Tinubu on May 29.

“For the Saturday’s rally, over one million persons are expected to come from the 14 local government areas of the state.

“As you can see, the state capital, Gusau, is already agog and wearing a new look in preparation for our candidate’s visit on Saturday.

“Zamfara is for APC and APC is for Zamfara,” he said.

The spokesman called on the people of the state to continue to pray for the growth, development, security, peace and unity of the country and the state. (NAN)