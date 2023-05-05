It is becoming apparent that the organised labour may not give the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, the luxury of time to settle down before agitation for a wage increase, as the clock of the May 29 inauguration thickens.

To them, they will not accept anything less than a N100,000 minimum wage this time. They want Tinubu to brace up for the challenge in a bid to meet up with their demand in the face of soaring prices of goods and services.

Though the dust of the last minimum wage which was increased from N18,000 to N30,000 by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is yet to settle as some state governors are still owing civil servants several months in arrears.

The excuses been given is that N30,000 as minimum wage was huge considering the revenue accruing to their states and the monthly Federal Allocation Account they received is not enough to pay such amount. The gpvernors claimed it was near impossible for them to meet such minimum standard.

However, on May 1, Tinubu, in a message to the Labour Union to commemorate the 2023 international Workers’ Day, promised that his administration will provide a living wage to Nigerian workers, describing the existing national minimum wage as “not enough”.

“I shall have the honour and privilege to lead from May 29, workers will have more than a minimum wage, you will have a living wage to have a decent life and provide for your families,” according to him.

Mr Oladehinde Ariyo, a public sffairs analyst, pointed out that there are people who collect as much as N100,000 per day while others collect N30,000 per month in same country where there are no differential market.

Decrying the development, he said in a nation where “we all go to the same market, N30,000 is no longer acceptable to labour”.

Commending the proposed plan by the President-elect to give a living wage in a statement to the NLC on May 1, Ariyo said “this is a laudable thing that Tinubu was not going to wait until the labour union resort to threat, so it was important he gave the assurance

He said Tinubu had already moved ahead of labour by putting forward a demand he is already anticipating from the NLC on what he was going to do regarding wage increase.

Justifying the reason why the President-elect must make good his promise, he said “in those days, our teachers have access to loan to buy cars, houses, among others, but today such is no longer within their reach”.

He said instead of the energy the country is directing on subsidy, “we can direct that at ensuring a living wage for Nigerian workers”.

He also said that some underserved benefits by politicians and public servants should be taken care off their radar, noting that it is high time to take a look at deserving benefits via living wage to workers.

He noted that Nigerian workers truly deserved a better life, saying “if we are determined, money will be made available even through unexplored avenue that can become and additional income”.

Mr Adejare Ibrahim, a public commentator, on his part, said a higher percentage of Nigerians, who are living abroad, are not really into any personal business.

According to him, all they do is to work for an organisation and get paid. ” I have sampled opinions of many people living abroad; the big difference between us and them is the wage system.

“For instance, I have a darling brother, who lives in Israel. Few weeks ago, he took his time to explain their wage system to me. What some of them receive as a daily pay, for an informal job, many of our university graduates don’t receive it as salary.

“According to our discussion, it’s very possible for an unskilled worker to receive N80,000 to N100,000 per day (after conversion from shekel to naira). Whereas, in Nigeria, any university graduate that receives 100,000 as salary is one of the luckiest.

Ibarhim said: “If the Tinubu administration can effectively review our labour law, so that an average Nigerian will be paid a quarter of what Nigerians living abroad receive as wage and salary, the problem of brain drain will be solved.”

He also noted that a moderate upgrade of the nation’s infrastructures, especially electricity, will do the magic.

He said, the cost of living in Nigeria is relatively low, compared to other countries. Nigerians love living in Nigeria. They are willing to stay back if certain expectations can be met, said explained.

Mr Michael Oluwagbemi, a political analyst, said minium wage isn’t just about public sector but about minimal wage that should be paid by all.

To him, what the Preside-elect is saying is that he will not only do the minimum wage for workers but all will experience a living wage including access to credit. The message is a focus on improving the economy.

Oluwagbemi however said that the revenue based of the country should be taken a closer look at, adding that there are leakages that must be addressed.

“The state governments can make money from land use sources, agriculture, among others, the resources are unlimited. They can earn more revenue through several untapped sources,” he said.

The analyst however urged the incoming government to focus on the bad policies that allowed leakages, saying that is where we get 50 per cent deficit, it does not make sense to leave them unattended to.

By and large, as the organised labour head up the President-elect on its demand for increased wage, Tinubu’s proactive pronouncement of a living wage would herald an administration of renewed hope in the country. (NAN)