‘A Lagos Love Story’ tops Netflix Nigeria Chart

By Oladele Eniola

‘A Lagos Love Story’, a romantic comedy about a lady who is hired to plan a huge festival but finds herself falling for the brash Afrobeat star, has topped the Netflix film chart in Nigeria.

‘Meet the Khumalos’, a movie about two former friends who start a neighbourhood war for personal reasons, came in second, while ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ is ranked third on the chart.

‘Blue Story’, a gang movie, ‘The Life List’ and ‘Ada Omo Daddy’ are fourth, fifth and sixth respectively on the chart.

'The Great Wall', 'Promised Heart' and 'Test' are seventh, eighth and ninth on the chart while 'Chhaava' an action movie, rounds up the top ten.