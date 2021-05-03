A/Ibom’s Gov. condemns murder of job seeker in Uyo

May 3, 2021



Akwa Ibom’s Gov. Udom Emmanuel Monday decried the murder of a job seeker, Miss Iniubong Umoren, in the state last Thursday.

Iniubong was allegedly murdered by one Uduak Akpan, who offered the deceased prospects of a job.

Commissioner for and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, said in a statement issued in Uyo that the governor also commended the for arresting Akpan and urged that justice be done accordingly.

“The Akwa Ibom state government deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Miss Umoren, who was said to have been abducted, raped, assaulted and eventually murdered by Akpan.

“This news, which was conveyed by the , heart wrenching and disturbing, considering the ages of the persons involved.

“The governor, while thanking the for the arrest and interrogation of the suspect, has communicated his desire for the full administration of justice to the culprit and all persons involved.

“This the least that will be acceptable.

“We condemn in totality the gruesome acts that led to the loss of the life of an innocent woman whose sincere desire was to earn a decent living.

“Our state must remain a safe location for all peace-loving and law-abiding citizens at all times,’’ Ememobong stated.

He commiserated with the deceased family and prayed God to comfort its members.

Akpan reportedly invited Iniubong to a job interview last Thursday, but abused her sexually and physically.

Police spokesman in Akwa Ibom, SP Odiko Macdon, said in a statement issued Sunday that the suspect murdered the job seeker and buried her in a shadow grave. (NAN)

