Akwa Ibom’s Gov. Udom Emmanuel on Monday decried the murder of a job seeker, Miss Iniubong Umoren, in the state last Thursday.

Iniubong was allegedly murdered by one Uduak Akpan, who offered the deceased prospects of a job.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Ememobong, said in a statement issued in Uyo that the governor also commended the police for arresting Akpan and urged that justice be done accordingly.

“The Akwa Ibom state government is deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Miss Umoren, who was said to have been abducted, raped, assaulted and eventually murdered by Akpan.

“This news, which was conveyed by the police, is heart wrenching and most disturbing, considering the ages of the persons involved.

“The governor, while thanking the police for the arrest and interrogation of the suspect, has communicated his desire for the full administration of justice to the culprit and all persons involved.

“This is the least that will be acceptable.

“We condemn in totality the gruesome acts that led to the loss of the life of an innocent young woman whose sincere desire was to earn a decent living.

“Our state must remain a safe location for all peace-loving and law-abiding citizens at all times,’’ Ememobong stated.

He commiserated with the deceased family and prayed God to comfort its members.

Akpan reportedly invited Iniubong to a job interview last Thursday, but abused her sexually and physically.

Police spokesman in Akwa Ibom, SP Odiko Macdon, said in a statement issued on Sunday that the suspect murdered the job seeker and buried her in a shadow grave. (NAN)

