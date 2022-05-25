A’ Ibom Govt. lauds U.S. malaria eradication initiative

Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has applauded the American Government for extending the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative to the state.

Emmanuel made the commendation while playing host to Dr Marian Wentworth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Management Services for Health, who paid him a courtesy visit in Uyo on Wednesday.

The governor, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, described the initiative to eliminate malaria in Africa by 2030 as timely and worthwhile.

“It is note-worthy that the United States government has always been in the fore-front of seeking solutions to humanity’s most seemingly intractable challenges.

“The problem of malaria in Sub-Saharan Africa is a monumental scourge that has so far defied medical research efforts,” he said.

Emmanuel said that with the American presidential initiative, the search for solution to malaria had now assumed utmost priority from very significant quarters.

The governor described malaria as one of the most devastating killer diseases in Africa.

He added that the American initiative was one of the positive fall-outs from its diplomatic relations with the United States that Nigeria and other African nations would continue to enjoy.

He said, “given the contemporary developments in medical research, there is also need to improve upon diagnostic technology for the disease as well as the development of more potent medicare to eradicate the scourge.”

Earlier in her remarks, Wentworth said that as one of the major NGO’s supporting the U.S. president’s malaria initiative, it had supported malaria delivery services in 482 health facilities through training.

She said that with the ongoing efforts, her team had recorded 99.4 per cent fewer cases of malaria while 99.95 per cent of those who tested positive for the disease received Artemisinine Combination Therapy (ACT) for treatment.

She said the figures represented a significant improvement in the fight against the scourge of malaria in the state.

Wentworth commended the state government for making very significant improvements in its malaria control approaches. (NAN)

