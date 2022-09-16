A/Ibom Gov Emmanuel chairs PDP’s 326-member Presidential Campaign Council

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The People Democratic Party (PDP) has released its 326-member 2023 Presidential Election Campaign Council list, with Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom as Chairman.

Council members were listed in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Malam Umar Bature.

The council has Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State as the Director-General, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State as Vice-Chairman (North) and Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State as Vice-Chairman (South).

It has Sen. Liyel Imoke as Deputy Director-General (Operations), Prof. Adewale Oladipo, as Deputy Director-General (Administration), High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Deputy Director-General (Technical and Systems) and Okwesilieze Nwodo, Deputy Director-General (Research and Strategy).

Bature stated also that Mr Adeyemi Mayegun would serve as Administrative Secretary.

He advised all members of the council to be available at the International Conference Centre, Abuja on Wednesday, Sept. 28 for the inauguration of the council. (NAN)

