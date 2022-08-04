A/Ibom court sentences 21-year-old to death for rape and murder of job applicant

By Isiah Eka

An Akwa Ibom High Court sitting in Uyo sentenced a 21-year-old, Uduak Akpan, to death by hanging on Thursday for the murder of a job applicant, Miss Iniubong Umoren.

It also convicted and sentenced Akpan to life imprisonment for raping the deceased, whom he lured to his father’s house under the pretext of offering her a job.

In the more than two hours judgment, Mr Justice Bassey Nkanang, discharged and acquitted the convict’s father, Frank Akpan and sister, Anwan Bassey, of the charge of accessory to the fact to murder.

The judge held that “the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubts that you, Uduak Akpan, is guilty of murder and you are accordingly sentenced to death by hanging until you rot away.’’

A mild drama played out shortly after the court’s pronouncement of guilt as Akpan attempted to escape but was held down by security operatives.

Akpan was first arraigned on April 29, 2021 on charges of rape and murder.

Speaking on the judgment, Akwa Ibom’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Uko Udom, expressed satisfaction at the speedy trial and conclusion of the matter.

“I thank the presiding judge over the way and manner this matter has been conducted.

“The judge was able to try the case on a day-to-day basis and at the end of the day we have a judgment that reassures the public that the justice system still works.

“We are very happy about the outcome of the case,’’ Udom stressed. (NAN)

