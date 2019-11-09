A/Ibom: Appeal Court nullifies Ekpenyong’s election, orders rerun in one LG

The Appeal Court in Calabar on Saturday nullified the election of Chris Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was declared as winner of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial seat, against Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Court also ordered a rerun in Essien Udim local government area within 90 days.

Mr Ekpenyong was declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

However, Mr Akpabio challenged INEC’s declaration at the National and States Assemblies Elections Tribunal, which affirmed Ekpenyong’s declaration.

He again challenged the Tribunal’s judgement at the Appeal Court, which today annulled the election of Ekpenyong.

Mr Akpabio is presently the Minister of Niger Delta.