A Heartfelt Tribute to My Second Father, Prof. M.A. Auyo

I am forever grateful to have met Prof. M.A. Auyo in December 2013, during my time at JICORAS Kafin Hausa. As the newly appointed University Librarian at Jigawa State University Kafin Hausa (now Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa), he recognized my computer skills and soon I became his trusted secretary. Even after a Confidential Secretary was recruited, I continued to serve as his Personal Assistant, managing his phone, emails, and more.

Prof. Auyo played a pivotal role in my career growth, guiding me towards pursuing a Master’s degree in Library and Information Science at Bayero University Kano. He ensured that the university sponsored my studies and, after completing my coursework, requested my return to work while I pursued my research. Under his mentorship, I honed my skills in report writing, memo writing, research and more.

Although he left SLUK for Bayero University Kano in 2017, our bond remained strong. While contemplating leaving with him, he encouraged me to stay and be his ambassador at SLUK, and despite the distance, our relationship remained close. Prof. Auyo was more than just a mentor; he was a friend, father figure, and benefactor. Our conversations were always open and free-flowing, whether in his office, car, or home. His unwavering support and guidance were a constant source of comfort.

I admire his exceptional command of English, simplicity, honesty, accountability, generosity, and commitment to his community. One of his remarkable qualities is his non-competitive nature. As a former colleague once said, “Kai ne Wanda Musa Auyo ya daure wa gindi” (“You are the one Musa Auyo has chosen as his own”).

As a testament to his lasting impact on my life, I named my only son Musa, after him. This was a heartfelt gesture to honor his legacy and keep his memory alive. I hope that my son will grow up to embody the same values and qualities that Prof. Auyo exemplified.

Thanks to Prof. Auyo’s unwavering support, I am currently a Ph.D. candidate at Bayero University Kano. From a system analyst, he nurtured me into an academic staff member. I will always cherish the impact he had on my life. Prof. Auyo will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched.

— Ismaila Hassan

Librarian I

Haruna Wakili Library,

Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa