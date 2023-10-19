A functional parliament cornerstone of democracy, says Wike

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mr Nyesom Wike, has described a well-functioning parliament with the right support systems as a “cornerstone” of democracy.

The minister stated this at the opening ceremony of the 9th National and States Assembly Service Commissions conference, held at the Maryam Babangida Centre for Women Development, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Wike, who was represented by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, also identified the legislative bodies as the heart of democracy, while individuals who support them were the lifeblood.

He said that the theme for the conference, “Excellence in Parliamentary Services: A Panacea for Good Legislation for Democratic Governance” underscores the pivotal role that parliamentary services play in democratic governance.

According to him, the theme emphasizes the need for excellence, efficiency and effectiveness in parliamentary services to ensure that legislative bodies can optimally fulfil their duties to the people.

“I applaud the work that you do, the sacrifices you make and the commitment you demonstrate daily in the service of our nation”.

He further posited that the conference serves as a unique forum for parliamentarians to deliberate, collaborate, and share experiences and insights.

The minister said that the conference provides the needed opportunity to foster cooperation, exchange best practices, and learn from one another in the collective pursuit of excellence in parliamentary service.

He urged the participants to collaborate with their peers across the country, to identify innovative solutions that can enhance the quality of the legislative process.

Earlier, Mr Ahmed Amshi, the Executive Chairman of the National Assembly Service Commission, called on state governments that were yet to establish the State Assembly Service Commission to do so.

Amshi said that the role of commission includes providing a platform for streamlining operational procedures and adoption of common conditions and schemes of service for parliamentary bureaucracy across the nation.

According to him, the aim is to build an excellent workforce that will provide bureaucratic support for effective legislation for good democratic governance and sustainable development of the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

