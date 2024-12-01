A fair analysis of the controversial tax bill, By Bukar Mohammed

The proposed Nigerian tax reform bills currently under debate in the National Assembly introduced significant changes aim at improving tax collection, simplifying compliance, and addressing inequities in revenue allocation. Here’s a breakdown and analysis of key aspects, particularly focusing on derivation and attribution issues, potential effects on northern states, and performance incentives.

Key Provisions of the Tax Reform Bills:

Unified Tax Framework:

The reforms aim to consolidate various taxes, such as Corporate Income Tax (CIT), Personal Income Tax (PIT), Value-Added Tax (VAT), and Capital Gains Tax (CGT), into a more streamlined system to reduce administrative fragmentation​

New Derivation Model for VAT:

The bill proposes shifting VAT distribution from being based on the state of remittance (where tax is collected) to the state of consumption (where goods or services are consumed). This is intended to address long-standing inequities, especially for states that produce goods consumed elsewhere.

Creation of New Institutions:

The Joint Revenue Board will replace the Joint Tax Board to harmonize tax administration across federal and state levels.

The Office of the Tax Ombudsman will serve as a complaint resolution body for taxpayers​

Tax Incentives:

Exemption of small businesses (turnover below ₦50 million) from CIT to promote entrepreneurship.

Phased increases in VAT to provide a more predictable revenue stream while easing the impact on consumers​

Taxation of Digital Assets:

Gains from digital transactions and assets will be taxed, aligning Nigeria with global standards for the digital economy​

Derivation and Attribution Issues:

The shift in the VAT distribution model addresses inequities under the current system, where resource-producing or agrarian states (largely in the North) have received limited benefits due to VAT exemptions on many agricultural products. The new system, based on consumption, could ensure a fairer distribution of revenues to these states​

Educating Northern Governors on the Tax Reform Bills

To effectively educate northern governors about the proposed tax reforms and their implications, a comprehensive engagement strategy is essential:

Organize Regional Workshops:

Host workshops in collaboration with federal agencies like the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Highlight specific sections of the tax bills that impact their states, particularly the derivation-based VAT model, small business incentives, and digital economy inclusion.

Simplify Technical Information:

Use clear, concise language to explain the benefits, such as improved revenue allocation based on consumption and the removal of inefficiencies in tax administration.

Provide case studies or simulations showing how these reforms will impact northern states under different scenarios.

Engage Trusted Advocates:

Collaborate with respected local experts, traditional leaders, and civil society organizations to reinforce the message.

Leverage institutions like the Northern Governors Forum for dialogue.

Customized Communication:

Develop state-specific fact sheets detailing expected gains or challenges.

Address common misconceptions, such as fears that the reforms might reduce current federal allocations.

Interactive Dialogue:

Arrange town hall-style meetings where governors and their teams can ask questions and receive clarifications from tax reform experts.

Use data-driven insights to demonstrate the tangible benefits for their states.

*Benefits vs. Disadvantages for the North

Benefits:*

Fairer Revenue Allocation:

The shift to a consumption-based VAT model could benefit the North by recognizing contributions from the consumption of northern-produced agricultural goods​

Support for Small Businesses:

Tax exemptions for small businesses can stimulate local economies in less-industrialized northern states​

Administrative Efficiency:

Streamlining and harmonizing tax systems will reduce overlaps, inefficiencies, and compliance burdens, improving revenue collection capacity​

Potential Job Creation:

Simplified tax policies and incentives for entrepreneurship may encourage investments and job creation, particularly in underserved areas​

Disadvantages:

Dependency on Effective Implementation:

Northern states with weaker administrative capacity may struggle to leverage the new VAT distribution model fully.

Economic Challenges:

The gradual increase in VAT rates could impact low-income households, which are more prevalent in the North, by increasing the cost of consumption​

Risk of Misallocation:

Without robust mechanisms to track consumption accurately, northern states may not reap the full benefits of VAT reforms.

Assessment:

On balance, the proposed reforms offer more benefits than disadvantages for the North, provided the federal government supports capacity-building initiatives for effective implementation. The new derivation formula for VAT and small business exemptions address key inequities in the current tax system. However, successful adoption will depend on strategic engagement and targeted support for northern states.

Suggested Next Steps:

Establish a technical support unit within the Northern Governors Forum to monitor implementation.

Advocate for federal assistance in modernizing tax administration systems in northern states.

Align state-level economic policies to maximize the benefits of the reforms, such as promoting value addition in agriculture to enhance local consumption metrics.

However, there is concern about potential administrative challenges in accurately tracking consumption patterns and the risk of disputes between states over revenue attribution.

Potential Benefits or Drawbacks for Northern States:

Benefits:

Northern states, being major producers of agricultural goods, could benefit if VAT revenues are attributed based on where products are consumed.

Simplified tax administration could reduce inefficiencies and increase overall revenues.

Drawbacks:

The gradual increase in VAT rates might disproportionately affect northern states with lower consumer spending capacity.

Dependence on accurate data for attribution could disadvantage states with less advanced administrative systems.

Performance Incentives:

The bill incentivizes performance through:

Revenue Mobilization: Streamlined and harmonized tax laws could enhance revenue collection at both federal and state levels.

Entrepreneurship Support: Exemptions for small businesses encourage local economic activity and job creation.

Accountability: The Office of the Tax Ombudsman could build trust by addressing taxpayer grievances, indirectly promoting tax compliance​

Recommendations:

Capacity Building: Northern states should invest in technology and personnel to accurately capture consumption data and improve tax administration.

Policy Advocacy: Engage with the federal government to ensure fair implementation of the derivation model and address concerns about administrative capacity.

Public Awareness: Educate local businesses and citizens on the benefits of the reforms to enhance compliance and maximize local revenue potential.

Support for Agricultural States: Advocate for additional incentives to offset any disadvantages from VAT exemptions on agricultural products.

The reforms, if well-implemented, have the potential to stimulate growth, reduce inequities, and benefit northern states, but they require strong coordination and administrative readiness at all levels

Bukar Mohammed is a public analyst based in Kano