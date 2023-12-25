A Discounted December for Nigerians – The President’s Travel Package, By Hawwah A Gambo

Travel: Christmas season, is one of the most celebrated holidays in the world which plays a significant role in the lives and wellbeing of the Nigerian people. That is why December is not only the last month of the year, but the eagerly awaited month for everyone as it is the time they take the long journey home to spend Christmas with loved ones.

It is for this reason that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria HE President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR offered Nigerians travelling home for Christmas by road, a 50% discount on inter-state transportation cost across designated routes in the country. The initiative was created to give respite to hard working Nigerians and reduce their burdens so that they can fully enjoy the festive season in consideration of the enormous rise of the cost of transportation since the removal of fuel subsidy during the year.

The program covers fifteen bus routes across the north, south, east, west, northeast, southwest, south-south, northwest and southeast regions from December 21st 2023 to 4th January 2024. During this period, every Nigerian traveler gets to travel at only 50% of the full fare as the federal Government has paid off the other 50%. And, as the initiative was created specifically for the masses, travelling by train services comes at complete 100% discount, while air travel is exempt. This is a demonstration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s concern and commitment to the welfare of the Nigerian masses who rely on road transportation to reunite with their loved ones in this festive period.

The chairman of the Presidential Inter-Ministerial Committee and Hon. Minister of Solid Mineral Resources Mr. Dele Alake reliably informed that all preparations and plans for the program to benefit five million Nigerians across 14 days has been finalized.

The Association of Luxury Bus Owners of Nigeria (ALBON), the owners and operators of Long-Distance Mass Transit Inter-State Bus Service have commenced full implementation of the program, and called on all Nigerians to take advantage of the President’s thoughtful gesture.

“The companies involved in the implementation of the program include The Young Shall Grow Nig Ltd, Chisco Transport Ltd, Izuchukwu Transport Nig. Ltd, ABC Transport Plc, God Bless Ezewanta Nig. Ltd, SD Express Ltd, Welfare Transport Nig. Ltd, Ifesinachi Transport Nig. Ltd, E Ekeson Nig. Ltd., Ifeanyi Chukwu Industries & Commercial Ltd, Bonnyway Motor Ltd., Delta Express Ltd, and God Is Good Motors Ltd”.

The Association describe the program as “the dawn of RENEWED HOPE” as it signifies the Government’s love and commitment for both the industry and its numerous passengers all over the country.

President of the Association Mr.Nonso Ubajaka while thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for the initiative, also called on intending travelers to ensure they take advantage of the gesture in order to enjoy the succor it provides during this period, and to ensure they get to the park by 5.00am on the day of travel as tickets are booked on a first come first serve basis.

As we enter Day 4 of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 14 Days Transport Palliative Intervention, more travelers are set to benefit from this first of its kind program in the coming days.

Hawwah A Gambo

Multimedia Journalist/Consultant

