A Call to Jigawa Governor Umar Dan Modi, By Adamu Muhd Usman

Political Ccmpaigns and elections have come and gone. What remains now is the governance. Jigawa governor, Malam Umar Namadi a.k.a Dan modi is planning to constitute his new cabinet anytime from now for his first tenure in office for four years term (2023 – 2027). In-Sha-Allah.

Cabinet formation is one the factors that make or mar administration, especially in states like Jigawa – where people’s expectations are high.

The agitations and expectations of Jigawa citizens is to see Jigawa progress to a new level- improvement on the existing development and commencement of new ones.

Governor Dan Modi’s first term success depend on his new cabinet (commissioners, appointees and other Aides). About 13 commissioners are expected to be appointed, probably some of Badaru’s commissioners maybe reappointed into Umar’s new cabinet

Some of us have reservations on the reappointment of some of the Badaru’s commissioners into Umar’s cabinet, if the governor is thinking in that direction, though such decisions are exclusively at his rights being the chief executive of the state, but suggestions and advice are sometimes essential for a new government.

Your Excellency, you got to always remember that life needs careful planning and strategy. And, strategy sometimes complement’s planning.

Sir, you were Jigawa commissioner of finance (2015-2019) and the immediate past deputy governor of the state (2019-2023) I hope and pray you will make a sober reflection and do your best to meet people expectations. Am not saying you can perform miracles over night. A person that has never made a mistake has not tried new things. No doubt you will make mistakes but the important thing is to learn from such mistakes. Remember that, it is by mistakes we learn, mankind mostly learn from mistakes not from example. You should always learn from the attitude and behavior of the people. As world itself is an institution of learning.

Your Excellency, Leaders learn by leading and they learn best by leading in the face of obstacles. As weather shapes mountains, problems shape leaders your experiences in private and governmental positions will give you a guidelines and advantages to do the right things at the right time and for the right purpose. Yes, good leaders are mostly always great simplifiers, who can cut through argument, debate and doubt to offer solution everyone can understand.

Sir, as you took over the mantle of leadership as Jigawa governor May 29, 2022, I pray to Allah to guide you and give you wisdom in order to think of so many issues bothering the state but especially the workplace. There are areas that need serious attention. There is a great need to accelerate the level of development in areas like: education, health, economy, security and human development etc and this solely depend on the competent and dedicated team you will chose to be able to assist you in this onerous task.

Your xcellency, to this regard there are some heads of ministries, agencies and parastatals etc that deserve not to be in this present administration because they have performed below average to the state at a time point (2015-2019 and 2019-2023).

To be frank Sir, there’s tendency of some issues if certain people are retained. To a point, giving up might be the resolution based on the alot of reasons to lose faith that I have seen. Jigawa is lagging behind and in some other sectors is stagnant because of incompetent people, some places were left vacant some were left for long without replacement and promotion based on merit and these made many things undone, uncompleted, unnoticed, uncelebrated and unappreciated by the general public.

So, you need to get and assemble robust team of young, educated, competent, experienced, honest, talented, and committed people who have the state at their hearts etc people who can turn things around positively and those who have the passion, interest and love for the wellbeing and progress of the people and the state at large so that you can succeed and leave good legacies behind In-Sha-Allah.

Your Excellency, you should should bear in mind that all ministries are important but some are more important than others. So more priority should be given to others than others.

To succeed you must give honest, dedicated, transparent, selfless and genuine leadership. Since the creation of Jigawa in 1993, the state has assembled an encompassing leadership at all the sectors of the socioeconomic of the state, one that is committed itself to uplifting the standard of living of the downtrodden like some previous administrations tried to do. Please, politics aside. So, I hope governor Umar will as well write his name in gold in the history of Jigawa state.

Lastly, His Excellency should realize that the state can never make a progress until the citizens have sense of belonging. I wish you Allah’s guidance. May God continue to help and promote Jigawa to live secured, peaceful, united and move to the great height.

Adamu writes from Kafin-Hausa Jigawa state