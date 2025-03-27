A Call for Harmony: Navigating the Storm in Rivers State, By Joel C. Dappa

In the grand theater of Nigerian politics, where the stage is often set with high stakes and higher tempers, President Bola Tinubu’s recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State has stirred the pot more than a little. Suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the state’s democratic structures for six months might have been intended to douse the flames of conflict, but it’s left many wondering if this heavy-handed approach is more akin to throwing fuel on the fire.

Rivers State, an oil-rich jewel in Nigeria’s crown, deserves a path to peace and progress, not a detour into chaos. With a bit of diplomatic finesse and a sprinkle of common sense, this storm can be weathered, and development can take center stage once more.

Let’s not beat around the bush: the root of this brouhaha lies in the fractured relationship between Governor Fubara and his erstwhile mentor, Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. What began as a political bromance has turned into a bitter feud, with Rivers State caught in the crossfire.

President Tinubu’s intervention, while perhaps well-meaning, has sent shockwaves through the state, leaving its people in a moody mood, as if the sun has refused to shine on the Niger Delta. Yet, there’s a silver lining here if we choose to see it—a chance to mend fences, bring calm to the waters, and let development flourish under Fubara’s steady hand.

Governor Fubara, God bless his heart, has shown he’s no flash in the pan. Since taking the helm, he’s proven himself a decent chap, a breath of fresh air in a state too often choked by political smog. Under his watch, Rivers has enjoyed a rare spell of progress, peace and security—law and order have been the order of the day. He’s rolled up his sleeves, delivering good governance with the kind of grit that makes you tip your hat. Infrastructure projects are sprouting like mushrooms after rain, and the people have felt the warmth of a leader who’s more about building bridges than burning them. To cast him aside now feels like pulling the rug out from under a man who’s just getting his footing.

The state of emergency, though, has thrown a spanner in the works. Rivers State, once buzzing with promise, now hums with unease. The suspension of democratic structures—Fubara, his deputy, and the lawmakers—has left the people feeling like fish out of water, uncertain of what’s next. It’s as if the state’s heartbeat has skipped a beat, and the mood is gloomier than a rainy day in June. Yet, this dark cloud need not linger. Development, after all, thrives in peace, not in the shadow of emergency rule. If Tinubu’s goal was to steady the ship, perhaps it’s time to consider a softer touch—less stick, more carrot.

So, how do we turn this ship around and sail toward calmer seas? First, let’s get Wike and Fubara to bury the hatchet. These two heavyweights need to sit down, break bread, and hash out their differences like the grown men they are. A peace pact, brokered by neutral elders or a mediation committee, could be the ticket to putting this saga to bed. Wike, with his clout and charisma, and Fubara, with his proven capacity, could turn their rivalry into a partnership that lifts Rivers to new heights. It’s not pie in the sky—it’s practical politics with a dash of goodwill.

Second, let’s give Fubara the reins back. The man’s shown he’s got the chops to govern, and yanking him out mid-stride risks derailing the progress he’s made. Reinstate him, let democracy breathe again, and watch Rivers bloom. The state’s security, which Fubara has guarded like a hawk, and its development, which he’s nurtured like a prized garden, deserve a chance to flourish without the specter of emergency rule hanging overhead.

Finally, President Tinubu must play the peacemaker, not the enforcer. His stature as Nigeria’s leader gives him the leverage to nudge Wike and Fubara toward a handshake rather than a standoff. A national call for dialogue, backed by the weight of his office, could cool tempers and set the stage for a resolution that keeps Rivers on the up and up. After all, a house divided against itself cannot stand, and Rivers is too vital to Nigeria’s fortunes to be left in limbo.

In conclusion, Rivers State doesn’t need a sledgehammer when a gentle nudge will do. Governor Fubara’s decency and dedication have lit a spark of hope in a state weary of strife. Let’s not snuff it out. To President Tinubu, I say: lift the emergency, let democracy dance again, and give peace a fighting chance. To Wike and Fubara, I plead: put pride aside, clasp hands, and lead Rivers into a brighter dawn. The people of Rivers deserve a state where development reigns supreme, not one mired in moody blues. Let’s choose harmony over havoc, for in peace, we all win.

Joel C. Dappa (Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, Nigeria Today Newspaper.)