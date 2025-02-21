A Birthday Tribute to Our People’s Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago

By Mairo Muhammad Mudi

“The Lion King

In a land where the earth stays ever green,

And the sky stretches vast and blue,

Nature whispers its timeless tales—

Stories etched in the veins of its people,

Of unity, of triumph, from the greatest to the least.

Their legacy stands tall, not just because of Zuma, the rock,

A symbol of boldness and fearlessness,

But because their hearts have always led with love.

This is not just their story—

It is the story of one among them.

Allow me to tell you of the son of the soil,

Fari mai farar aniya!

Shuga, ba ka yi farin banza ba.

Dogo mai farin zuciya.

A light that banishes the dark,

A beacon shining in every home.

You are a wall sculpted from sugar,

Pure as the driven snow.

For you are the pride of Power State,

A state so named, not without reason.

The title fits, bold and unwavering,

Fearless in spirit, steadfast in heart.

Would you be the pride of my state,

Like the shell that shields the snail?

Would you be Noor in the shadows,

Al-dif’ when the cold winds blow?

When my soul whispers your name,

It struggles to find the word

Yet I know, you are Simba,

A lion destined for greatness.

Jihar Neja will not make a blind choice,

For by Allah’s will, your deeds shall endure.

I believe, Muhammadu Bago,

You will be a leader unshaken by setbacks.

And I will cry your name—

Bago! The optimist, untouched by doubt.

Until your footprints mark every ground,

A legacy of strength, a testament of power.

Nature

Fatima Muhammad Mudi

Leadership is a sacrosanct moral responsibility that only a select few genuinely grasp in its full weight. It is a formidable mandate that demands an uncommon blend of vision, courage, and firm resolve. And in Governor Mohammed Umar Bago, Niger State has discovered a leader who not only grasps the profundity of this trust but also embodies it with steadfast devotion.

Today, as we commemorate Governor Mohammed Umar Bago’s birthday, we move beyond the customary observance of another year in his life. Instead, we celebrate the extraordinary trajectory of his life, marked by significant sacrifices and improvements in our beloved state. Notably, his leadership style is revolutionizing Niger State.

Reflecting on the inception of his journey, the moment Governor Mohammed Umar Bago announced his candidacy, a renewed sense of optimism ignited in the hearts of Nigerlites, many of whom had grown disillusioned with the status quo. The prophetic poetic words of Fatima Muhammad Mudi, who likened Bago’s leadership style to that of the illustrious late Governor Abdulkadir Kure, deserve special mention and provide a suitable prelude to this tribute. Kure was a leader whose legacy of service and development remains fondly remembered.

It is now evident that Mudi’s words were more than just a flattering comparison or projection. In fact, Bago has indeed walked the talk. He has relinquished the typical, overused and uninspired approach of a traditional politician in favor of a visionary reformer, meticulous builder, and selfless servant of the people.

Governor Bago’s leadership has had a profound impact on every facet of the state. The once-abandoned roads, now being revamped to surpass their original state, teem with life as bulldozers work tirelessly to complete ongoing projects. Also, the promise of a modern teaching hospital, now under construction, heralds improved healthcare. Similarly, the vision of a thriving agricultural sector is becoming a reality, with Niger State emerging as the nation’s food basket. These accomplishments attest to his resolute leadership.

While others wavered in indecision, Governor Bago took bold, decisive action. Amidst widespread despair, he instilled a sense of hope and renewal. Critics who doubted his resolve were proved wrong by the tangible progress he has made. His commitment to empowering farmers, revamping infrastructure, and combating thuggery demonstrates a leader unafraid to confront complex challenges that hindered Niger State’s program for far too long.

Leadership, by its very nature, is a challenging and demanding endeavor. No individual, regardless of their exceptional abilities, can successfully navigate it in isolation. As Governor Bago grapples with its intricate complexities, it is imperative that we offer our collective support. We must provide encouragement, prayers, and assistance.

In this regard, we pray that Allah grants him wisdom, fortitude, and the right people to fulfill his vision. Let us pray for a tenure marked by unprecedented prosperity, peace, and progress. May his tenure conclude with humility, gratitude, and a continued sense of purpose.

As we celebrate Governor Bago’s birthday, we are reminded of the fervent prayer I offered from the very inception of his gubernatorial journey. O Allah, as Mohammed Bago embarked on his leadership journey with a prostration of gratitude, may his tenure be crowned with an even deeper sense of gratitude to You.

May his leadership be a boundless blessing that benefits the wonderful people of Niger State and Nigeria at large.

Happy Birthday, Your Excellency, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago! May your new age bring greater achievements, robust health, and divine guidance. Niger State stands with you.

Mairo Muhammad Mudi writes from Suleja, Niger State.