A Bill for food processing centre in Kwara, scales 2nd reading at House of Reps

December 15, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A Bill for an act to establish a food processing and preservation centre in Kwara, scaled second reading at the House of Representatives.

Rep. Tunji Olawuyi (APC-Kwara) while debating on the general principles of the bill at ’s plenary in Abuja said that it was designed to ensure food security in the country.

Olawuyi said that the centre would process and preserve agricultural into finished or semi-finished products when established.

said that the bill was targeted at creating massive employment for teeming youths through the centre.

“Nigeria highly endowed with vast arable land for farming, but yet to maximise the accompanied benefits.

farmers are still faced with huge losses in terms of post harvest losses due to lack of storage facilities.

“This applies mostly to perishable items like mango, tomatoes, sugarcane, yam, cassava, among others,’’ said.

Olawuyi stated that it was sad that Nigeria as a nation had lagged behind in terms of functional commodity exchange market which would yield foreign exchange for the country.

The House voted unanimously in favour of the bill after a voice vote, by the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila.

It was thereafter referred to the Committee on Agricultural Institution for further legislative action.(NAN)

