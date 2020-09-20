A A Rano condoles with Nigerians over Emir of Zazzau’s death

Share the news













The chairman of A A Rano Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano (A A Rano) has condoled with Zazzau, Rano and Kano Emirates, the oil and gas industry, all state governments, the federal government and the people of Nigeria over the death of Emir of Zazzau, HRH Alhaji Shehu Idris.

Aged 84, Alhaji Shehu Idris died at an Army 44 Reference Hospital in Kaduna after a short admission Sunday.

In a condolence statement signed by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Sadiq Muhammad, A A Rano said, the Emir of Zazzau will always be remembered and honoured by the people of Nigeria for his immense wisdom and competence as a traditional ruler, as well as for using his exalted throne to build bridges of unity, friendship and harmony across the nation.

He prays Almighty Allah will receive the late Emir’s great soul and grant the good people of Zazzau Emirate a worthy successor who will carry on his good works and wise rule for the well-being and benefit of all Nigerians.

The late Emir of Zazzau was one of the oldest and highest ranking traditional rulers not only in the north but the whole of Nigeria. He was the 18th Emir to rule over the Emirate and in February this year celebrated his 45th year on the throne.

