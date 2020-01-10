Gov. Sule lauds NYSC on contributions to development in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule , has lauded the National Youth Service Corps ( NYSC) for its contributions to development of the state.

The NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, made this known in a statement on Friday.

She stated that the governor made the recommendation when the NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim paid him a courtesy visit in Lafia.

She added that Sule said the scheme had been adding value to the state through corps members’ services, especially in the area of education.

He said that the state allocated 26 per cent of its 2020 budget to education as part of steps toward reinvigorating the sector.

Sule also said that the state would engage most corps members to achieve the desired outcomes and expressed confidence that NYSC

members would contribute to the industrialisation drive of his administration and renewed efforts in the areas of agriculture, women

and youth empowerment through skill acquisition for self-reliance.

Sule commended the director-general over the successes recorded by the scheme since his assumption of duty, adding that he

had made the scheme more attractive to youths.

He said “thank you for being an excellent ambassador of the state and for making the scheme attractive to a lot of corps members.

“Everyday we follow the activities of the scheme because we are interested in your success, which is a pride to us in Nasarawa State.

“We are very proud of NYSC and proud of the fantastic job you are doing as the D-G. Thank you for making us proud,” sule said.

The governor pledged to liaise with local government councils on the director-general’s request for the provision of Corps Lodges for

members in all parts of the state.

The DG had earlier thanked the state government over its assistance to the NYSC, especially through the transformation that begun

at the permanent orientation camp, Keffi, beginning with the rehabilitation of internal roads.

He commended the initiative of the state in adopting e-payment to corps members’ state allowance, noting that members of the service

corps were always happy to be deployed to Nasarawa State.

He said that corps members would continue to contribute their best to the development of the state and the country as a whole.

Ibrahim informed the governor of the scheme’s plan to site the NYSC North Central Skill Acquisition Centre in Keffi.

According to him, efforts are being made to establish a radio station among other strides by the present management of the scheme.

He appealed to the governor to assist in the provision of corps’ lodges in all the local government areas of the state.

Ibrahim also called for speed up action on appointment of the NYSC State Governing Board as required by the NYSC Act. (NAN)