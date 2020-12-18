Troops rescued abducted Kankara students, says Defence Headquarters

By Chimezie Godfrey

In Keeping to its promise to ensure the safe return of all abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji rescued all 344 abducted students on Thursday 17 December 2020.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja, Maj. Gen. John Enenche made this known in a statement on Friday.

“The students were rescued on the heels of credible intelligence by our gallant troops, with high degree of professionalism to ensure they were all rescued alive,” Enenche stated.

“The Military High Command commends troops of Operation Hadarin Daji including all security agencies for their dexterity,” Enenche stated.

He also expressed appreciation to members of the general public who volunteered information.

